A whopping 489 Ohio State athletes recognized as Academic All-Big Ten

Ohio State athletes haven’t just succeeded on the field, but have also worked awfully hard off it. Not only did OSU have a perfect APR score, but it also outpaced all Big Ten programs with 489 Academic All-Big Ten honorees for the 2023-2024 academic calendar as announced this past week.

That’s not an Ohio State record, but a huge number for an athletic program that ha shad a ton of success in the classroom over the last few years (don’t let anyone tell you any different). OSU had 552 honorees during the 2021-2022 year, and duplicated the 489 total last year.

Of the 489 being recognized, 262 came from the spring, 103 from winter, and 124 from the fall. To received All-Big Ten honors, a student-athlete must be on a varsity team, have been enrolled full time at the institution for a minimum of 12 months, and carry a cumulative grade-point average of 3.0 or higher.

Well done by all of these student-athletes and their hard work during this past calendar year.

