Whoops! Rashan Gary decks Amari Rodgers at end of kickoff return

Rashan Gary was in street clothes for Friday night’s preseason opener but the Green Bay Packers edge rusher still managed to create a highlight play.

It just so happened to be a friendly-fire moment.

In the first half, receiver Amari Rodgers found an opening and broke contain to the outside on a kickoff return, producing a 50-yard return toward the Packers sideline. Gary, clearly excited over the play, attempted to celebrate with Rodgers after the return but instead knocked him onto the ground.

“I think the hardest hit came when he got to the sideline and Rashan Gary knocked him on his butt,” LaFleur said after.

Here’s the hit, via Matt Schneidman of The Athletic:

Rashan Gary didn’t suit up last night but still had the hardest hit of the game good lord someone give that man a regular season game to play in pic.twitter.com/BcYf6q5voA — Matt Schneidman (@mattschneidman) August 13, 2022

Whoops. The 277-pound Gary has about 75 pounds on Rodgers, who slimmed down to the 200-range this offseason.

“It felt amazing,” Rodgers said of the return.

Rodgers also caught a 22-yard touchdown pass in the fourth quarter. He finished with 93 total yards on four touches (two kickoff returns, one catch, one carry).

