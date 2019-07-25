Here is who'll be taking snaps at left tackle while Trent Williams holds out

RICHMOND - You don't like it, Jay Gruden doesn't like it and the Redskins quarterbacks don't like it, but the fact of the matter is this: Trent Williams isn't at training camp yet, and it looks like that could be the case for a while.

So, when practice begins on Thursday, who'll be lining up at left tackle in place of No. 71? Here are the four players who figure to get the most snaps during Williams' absence.

"We brought in Ereck Flowers to be an offensive lineman," Gruden said during his first press conference of camp on Wednesday. The hope when Washington signed Flowers, however, was that they could see how he fit at left guard, considering they had a hole there and Flowers flamed out in both New York and Jacksonville on the outside.

With Williams missing, though, Flowers has by far the most experience at the position (overall, he's started 55 times in the NFL). He saw plenty of reps there in OTAs and minicamp, and while the results weren't pretty, he very well could be the guy who gets the first turn with the first team on Thursday and moving forward. If that's the case, it'll be up to him to see how long he can hold that job.

Geron Christian

The Redskins' third-round pick in 2018 is coming off a torn MCL but should be good to go when the action picks up in Richmond. "It's a great opportunity for him," Gruden explained, referring to how Christian could step up while Williams isn't around.

The Burgundy and Gold would like to think someone taken 74th overall a little more than a year ago would be ready to contribute, but he hardly played as a rookie and was viewed as a project when he was selected. The reps will be very valuable for him, sure, but he might still be best suited as a backup in 2019.

Tyler Catalina

Catalina is listed on the team's roster as a guard, but he played tackle on both sides at Georgia and was given the chance to do some of that during the May and June portions of the offseason as well. He might rotate in there with the second- and third-string offenses and could be someone who gets more time if Flowers, for instance, struggles.

Timon Parris

Parris is a total unknown, an undrafted free agent who was a practice squad member for much of 2018 before being promoted late in the season. With that being said, he's been someone whom Gruden has made sure to bring up repeatedly during the Williams saga and at 6-foot-6, 315 pounds, he has decent size for LT. Perhaps Bill Callahan can help him develop into something more.

Here is who'll be taking snaps at left tackle while Trent Williams holds out