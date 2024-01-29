Wholesome Content: Drue Tranquill and Son Celebrate AFC Championship

Some kids are lucky enough that they get to go to a football with their dad.

Others are fortunate enough that they get to go see their dad at work.

Few are few are fortunate enough to go to a football game to see their dad at work.

Former Notre Dame linebacker Drue Tranquill was excellent for the Chiefs on Sunday, recording a team-high eight tackles in their 17-10 victory over the Baltimore Ravens.

Following the game Tranquill took some time to celebrate, some of which came with his son who came down to the field and tried to outrun his newly crowned AFC Championship father. Check it out:

