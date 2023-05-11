Wholesome Anthony Richardson story sums up exceptional character

The Indianapolis Colts knew they were getting a unicorn in quarterback Anthony Richardson, but part of the appeal was the high-end character the young man possesses.

The front office and coaching staff quickly learned of his insatiable work ethic and admirable leadership skills, but general manager Chris Ballard apparently learned even more about Richardson’s character from Troy Vincent, executive vice president of football operations for the NFL.

According to Jake Query of 1075 The Fan (h/t @TheRealMrColt), Ballard recently told a story at a luncheon that perfectly sums up Richardson’s exceptional character.

Vincent apparently told Ballard this story after the Colts drafted him No. 4 overall.

Here’s what Query said in the video:

“I received this text yesterday. Hey Jake, I went to the Indiana Sports Corp luncheon on Tuesday, and Chris Ballard was the speaker. He told a story about Anthony Richardson and the NFL’s rookie orientation program. Troy Vincent, of the NFL, called Ballard after the draft to tell him what an impact Anthony Richardson had left on him at the orientation program. Specifically, after the dinner attended by all potential draftees, the room was left a mess. Everyone was leaving and Troy Vincent saw one person who stayed behind and was bussing tables, before the staff came back into the room. Vincent walked up and approached him and said, ‘You don’t need to do this.’ To which Anthony Richardson responded, ‘We left this room in an unacceptable condition and it’s not right for us to expect the staff to clean it all up.’ Vincent said that Richardson told him that he was free to go to which Richardson basically said, ‘No, it’s all right. I’d like to stay and help.’ And he did until the room was cleaned up entirely. And he was the last person working along with workers on the shift.”

Of course, this is a second-hand story that seems to be traveling through many channels. So who knows how much truth there is to it?

However, given what we’ve learned about Richardson since being drafted, there’s nothing to suggest this would be out of character. In fact, it’s most likely true considering everything we’ve heard about the young man and the way he carries himself.

The Colts know how vital it is for a quarterback to win over the locker room and the fanbase in addition to winning on the field.

And this story perfectly sums up the kind of man the Colts are getting to lead the organization into the future.

