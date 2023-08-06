Whole new world for Cleveland Browns running back Jerome Ford in his second season

BEREA — It's a whole new year for Jerome Ford. It's a whole new Jerome Ford as well.

"I know a lot more," the second-year Browns running back said before Sunday's practice. "[It’s] different when you first coming in and getting the hang of everything, meeting new people. I mean, you still meeting new people but you know the system a little bit better, the schedule's a little bit better, you know what to expect every day.”

Ford, a 2022 fifth-round pick out of the University of Cincinnati, was like so many other rookies a year ago. That includes just hoping to find a way onto the roster, let alone finding a way onto the field.

Turns out, Ford found his way onto the field in a most unorthodox manner. Not at the position at which he was drafted, but at a position he hadn't played since high school.

Ford's path to playing time was to return kickoffs. Turns out, he was pretty good at it, averaging 24.1 yards on 30 kickoff returns.

Cleveland Browns running back Jerome Ford, left, carries the ball in practice May 24 in Berea.

"I liked it a lot," Ford said. "It was something to get me on the field, but it's something also to help the team. But, yeah, I think I liked it a lot and I hadn't done it since I was in high school. I didn't return kicks in college. So yeah, I think it was fun to do."

There was also a functional result to Ford getting to return kicks. While he played in 13 games last year — he spent four weeks on injured reserve with an ankle injury sustained in Week 4 against Atlanta — he only played 14 offensive snaps and carried the ball eight times for 12 yards.

That means the only way Ford learned about the NFL game was through those 145 snaps he was on the field for special teams.

“It helped me get a feel for the speed of the game and getting tackled by big dudes," Ford said. "That's pretty much the top of the top, so it helped a lot.”

That was then. This is now, and the present finds Ford in a much different role.

Cleveland Browns running back Jerome Ford (34) participates in a drill Aug. 1 in Berea.

The Browns allowed Kareem Hunt, who was their No. 2 running back behind Nick Chubb, to depart in free agency. While Hunt is still looking for a new home, Ford has found his new role as essentially becoming the next Kareem Hunt.

“I think it's big shoes to fill," Ford said. "Kareem obviously did great for us and he's still a great running back, one of the great running backs in the free agency right now. But, yeah, like you said, big shoes to fill for sure.”

That's not to say Chubb won't be on the field as much, if not more, than previous seasons. Third down, which is where Hunt thrived because of his ability to catch the football out of the backfield, is now going to be part of the All-Pro's workload.

Now, whether it's Chubb or Ford on the field on a given series, they won't be coming out on the money down.

Cleveland Browns' Jerome Ford catches the ball on a kickoff May 31 in Berea.

"He did it some during the regular season of the past couple of years if Kareem was hurt," running backs coach Stump Mitchell said of Chubb. "But now he's going to be their first-, second- and third-down guy when he's tired or when coach wants to substitute Jerome in, Jerome would go in as that first-, second-, third-down back."

Browns coach Kevin Stefanski tried to pump the brakes a bit on the three-down Nick Chubb — or Jerome Ford, for that matter — talk. However, that wasn't the same as not feeling confident should that be the reality of the situation.

"We'll work through that," Stefanski said. "It could be Nick out there, it could be Jerome, could be a variety of different guys, but it's really dependent on the game plan. Now having said that, you're always comfortable with Nick. I mean, he knows who to block, how to block him, what routes to run, he can catch. So he's certainly somebody we can use."

That just as easily can now be said about Ford. And that's something that couldn't a year ago.

Chris Easterling can be reached at ceasterling@thebeaconjournal.com. Read more about the Browns at www.beaconjournal.com/sports/browns. Follow him on Twitter at @ceasterlingABJ

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: Jerome Ford finds a whole new work entering second season with Browns