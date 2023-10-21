'This whole ride is for Taraska': Arrowhead scores an emotional playoff win over Mukwonago

MUKWONAGO – When Arrowhead head coach Matt Harris distributed "T" helmet decals to Warhawks players and "T" hats to coaching staff this week, the intended message was not just to honor former coach Tom Taraska, but everything he stood for.

"There's no way Coach Taraska would have wanted to say win for him, but what he would have wanted was to see us play as hard as we possibly can," Harris said. "Our community is hurting, and we had a chance to bring some joy to the community."

Taraska, one of the most successful coaches in Wisconsin high school history, died at age 71 after a single-vehicle accident last weekend in Hartland.

When the game clock expired on Arrowhead's 31-28 WIAA Level 1 playoff victory over Mukwonago on Friday, there was joy, reflection and determination on the faces of Warhawks in the midst of the postgame celebration. For all they had done during the game, the way they interacted with one another afterwards perhaps spoke most true to Taraska's legacy on the program. Hugs, smiles and kind words permeated the scrum of Warhawks players, coaches and fans.

"Coach Taraska had an incredible, incredible love for people, and I wanted them to understand how much he loved his players, his community, his coaches, just everyone," Harris said. "A lot of our kids, their dads played for Coach Taraska. A lot of our coaches played for Coach Taraska, and I wanted them to know how significant he was and fight for that."

Arrowhead’s emotional week ends in triumph. 31-28 over Classic 8 rival Mukwonago to move on to Level 2 of the WIAA playoffs. pic.twitter.com/9YE6AdqjCz — Zac Bellman Ⓜ️ (@ZacBellman_WNY) October 21, 2023

More: Catholic Memorial coach Bill Young becomes third coach in state history to win 400 games

That fight was epitomized in a back-and-forth affair with Mukwonago that saw Arrowhead make adjustments, timely plays and a couple key stops.

Trailing 14-7 early in the second quarter, the Warhawks put together a pair of scoring drives capped by a 25-yard field goal from Burke Phillips and a 1-yard rushing score from Vance Holtz to take a 17-14 halftime lead that were. The Arrowhead passing game flourished in the first meeting of the two Classic 8 Conference teams, a 28-14 Mukwonago victory, and Holtz said the Warhawks anticipated an adjustment in the rematch.

"We knew they were going to play padded and take away our pass, so we grinded it right down their throats," Holtz said. "I guess they couldn’t stop it."

Arrowhead ran 47 times, led by a career-high 212 yards and a touchdown on 32 carries from sophomore Jacob Siner, who had is second consecutive 200-yard game.

"Without him, we don’t win that game. That kid did a great job, I’m so proud of him," said Holtz, who added 15 carries for 84 yards and two scores.

Siner credited a resilient offensive line fighting through several injuries and the mindset instilled in players all week by the coaching staff. Junior Landon Jungbluth stepped in at left tackle for Penn State recruit Garrett Sexton, who suffered an injury to his right foot Friday, to man a critical spot in protecting Holtz and paving the way for Siner.

"We were just locked in, focused, and it was really just 'win by any means necessary,'" Siner said.

Jacob Siner is running out of his mind tonight. This scamper sets up @ArrowheadFB with first and goal at the Mukwonago 9. pic.twitter.com/ic4Yt6xVUG — Zac Bellman Ⓜ️ (@ZacBellman_WNY) October 21, 2023

The Warhawks led 24-14 early in the second half after a 60-yard punt return touchdown by Colton Herriot, but Mukwonago climbed back within a 24-21 deficit on a keeper by quarterback Tyler Schlut for a short touchdown midway through the third quarter. Mukwonago seemed to have struck a critical blow when Schult connected with Nick Martin on a 70-yard touchdown pass to take the 28-24 lead with 7:08 remaining. After the teams traded three-and-outs, Holtz and the Arrowhead offense took over from its own 23 with 4:35 remaining.

"It’s a surreal moment. I’m making the decisions out here, I’m the general, the game is in my hands right now, I’ve got to make all the right decisions," Holtz said of his emotions while taking the field for what would be the Warhawks' final drive. "You just feel out of your own body. You know what your job is, you know what you have to do, you’ve just got to get it done."

Holtz and Warhawks offensive coordinator Kyle Burlingame orchestrated a drive deep into Mukwonago territory that continued to patiently pound the rock over the final four minutes.

"Things go bad sometimes and he never wavers. I’m probably the hardest person on him more so than anybody, and for him to help and get those kids to deliver the way they did, I’m really, really proud of him," Harris said of Burlingame.

After a pass interference extended the drive on what would have been a turnover on downs inside the Mukwonago 10, Holtz followed his blockers once more for a 3-yard rushing score a couple plays later to take the 31-28 lead with 56.8 seconds remaining. Mukwonago pulled a few more reverses and trick plays out of the back of the playbook over the final possession, but the Warhawks stayed disciplined.

"This has been a giant monkey on our back for a while, and they were done," Harris said. "Mukwonago gave us everything we could handle, and credit to them, I know they’ve got a lot of injuries. They had a great game plan for us and it kept them in the game, and it was a great game."

Given new life by a pass interference on a fourth down, Arrowhead scores on this @HoltzVance run to take the 31-28 lead with 56.8 seconds left. Mukwonago has one timeout remaining as they try to at least force OT. pic.twitter.com/ngRd6sz9Ee — Zac Bellman Ⓜ️ (@ZacBellman_WNY) October 21, 2023

Arrowhead will travel to face Sussex Hamilton in Level 2 next week, the same team that ended the Warhawks' postseason run in a 15-13 Level 3 matchup a season ago. While revenge was on Holtz's mind, he added that honoring Taraska's legacy was not a one-off either.

"People think this game was for Taraska; this whole ride is for Taraska. We’re winning state for Taraska," Holtz said. "He’s done it four times for us, runner-up five (times). We want this one for him."

More: Here are three takeaways from the opening round of the WIAA high school football playoffs

More: Here's the Wisconsin high school football playoffs 2023 schedule for Level 2 games

THANK YOU: Subscribers' support makes this work possible. Help us share the knowledge by buying a gift subscription.

DOWNLOAD THE APP: Get the latest news, sports and more

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Arrowhead wins playoff game over Mukwonago in memory of Tom Taraska