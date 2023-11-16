'A whole-family decision': Why DJ James returned to Auburn football for 2023 season

AUBURN — Auburn football cornerback DJ James sat down with his family to make a potentially life-altering decision. Not just for himself, but for his parents, Desmon and Tiffany, and his siblings, Demond and Saqoria, too.

Option No. 1: With four seasons of college ball wrapped up, James could enter the 2023 NFL Draft in hopes of being one of the 259 players who'd hear their names called. There were whispers he could be a mid-round pick.

Option No. 2: James had an extra year of eligibility to use due to the 2020 campaign being impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. He could return to Auburn for one last season and look to improve his draft stock.

Much to the joy of first-year Auburn coach Hugh Freeze, James and the four members of his immediate family agreed: One more season with the Tigers was the best move.

"It was a whole-family decision," Desmon told the Montgomery Advertiser this week. "He asked us what we think about it, so we told him. We was like, ‘Man, I think you should come back one more year to develop more.’ His mom said it, and he said he thought so as well. ...

“Me and my wife and his older brother and his sister, all of us pitched in on a reason why we thought he should stay.”

The decision seems to have paid off. James has earned an 89.8 coverage grade from Pro Football Focus this season, which is tied for No. 6 in the country amongst cornerbacks. His seven pass breakups are tied for No. 21 nationally and opposing quarterbacks have a passer rating of 64.5 when throwing at him.

His performance in Auburn's drubbing of Arkansas on Saturday was one of the best he's ever put on, too. He logged a career-best overall defensive grade of 90.5 and racked up three pass breakups.

James' reputation of being a stingy cornerback isn't anything new. He registered an 85.7 coverage grade from PFF last season and before transferring to Auburn in 2022, the Mobile native appeared in 32 games across three seasons at Oregon. He was a full-time starter for the Ducks in 2021.

But there was a hole in his game that needed to be filled.

"They know he can cover," Desmon said. "They want to see some open-field, some good tackles. He’s tried to work on that a lot this year. That’s what he had most on his agenda coming back.”

James had seven solo tackles against Vanderbilt on Nov. 4, including a highlight in which he ducked under a block and blew up a screen. There were no other defenders between the end zone and the Commodore that James brought down.

"I was in a Cover 2, so my eyes were on the quarterback," James said of the play. "I had to reroute my receiver, then get my eyes back to the quarterback. Once I did, I saw the O-lineman pulling so I was like, 'Here we go, somebody's got to go make the play.'

"I saw the guy catch the ball and just shot my gap and made a play."

James won't have a decision to make after Auburn's bowl game; he's out of eligibility and is heading to the next level. It's early in the process, and most experts haven't released their full draft rankings yet, but James is projected by NFL Draft Scout to be a second- or third-round pick. Athlon Sports tabs him as a top-100 prospect and NFL Draft Buzz rates him as the fifth-best cornerback eligible to be drafted in 2024.

And the return to college not only allowed James to hone his skills, but it also gave his family an opportunity to continue watching him in person: "I don’t miss a game," Desmon said. "When he was at Oregon I was trying to make a lot of games as well, but I’m glad he transferred because it’s so far out there when he was in Oregon. It was hard for me to get to him as much as I normally do. ... I'm so happy, man."

“It was the best move and the right move," Desmon said of James coming back. "He wouldn’t change it for the world. He loves his players, his friends, players on the team. They’re family. Auburn is a big family. That’s one thing DJ told me. He said, ‘Man, it’s like family up here, dad.’ I was like, ‘What?’ He was like, ‘Yeah. Everybody sticks together.’

"He’s happy that he came back. He’s very happy that he came back.”

Richard Silva is the Auburn athletics beat writer for the Montgomery Advertiser. He can be reached via email at rsilva@gannett.com or on Twitter @rich_silva18.

This article originally appeared on Montgomery Advertiser: Why DJ James put NFL on hold, returned to Auburn football in 2023