'Whoever out there go play': Jacksonville State football believes they have two starting QBs

JACKSONVILLE − Consider Rich Rodriguez not a subscriber to the, "If you got two quarterbacks, you got zero," crowd.

After Jacksonville State football's 21-0 win over Eastern Michigan where Logan Smothers started and played a majority of the snaps, Rodriguez reiterated his claim that the Gamecocks (3-1) have two quarterbacks that they consider starting caliber. Smothers, a transfer from Nebraska, is one alongside Zion Webb, the starter from last year who received a seventh-year exemption this summer.

Rodriguez believes some people put to much thought into who the starting quarterback will be and overanalyze the decision on who to start, trying to name a full-time starter. Jacksonville State will possibly need both Webb and Smothers, as they will play five games in a 27-day stretch starting Thursday at Sam Houston State.

"Some people put to much thought into it, like you're worried about their feelings, or worried about what message it sends. Whoever goes out there, go play, do good. If you do good you can stay in there, if you don't, you come out. Don't overanalyze it," Rodriguez said.

"Zion Webb is a good football player. Zion Webb, in my opinion, is one of our starting quarterbacks, along with Logan Smothers. We don't have a difficult situation, we have a good situation, and over the next five-six weeks not just at quarterback but at other spots, we're going to hope and wish and need to have more than one ready to win with."

Smothers showed off why he should be considered the starting quarterback in both of his starts this year. Against Eastern Michigan, he finished with 118 rushing yards and two touchdowns, including a 41-yard run. He finished with 93 passing yards and a touchdown but was able to stretch the field a bit with two completions for over 10 yards, totaling 50 yards and the touchdown.

The Gamecocks have 494 passing yards through four games, so they aren't asking the quarterbacks to play out of this world. All they're asking for is their quarterback to be able to run and make the plays when required. That's something both Webb and Smothers have proven they can do while leading the team to victories, which could end up being the most important statistic of them all.

For now, Jacksonville State and Rich Rodriguez are content with their two starting quarterbacks as long as both continue to show why they should be considered starters.

