'Whoever was appointed, some would not be happy'

So finally we have our new manager and it seems fans are already split on Steve Cooper's suitability for the job.

For those who cannot accept his Nottingham Forest link, do not forget Martin O'Neill was a Forest player. And where did we buy Wes Morgan from? Remember how much you loved those two.

Cooper was born in Wales - he is not a Forest fan, to him it is just a job.

Whoever was appointed, some fans would not be happy. Personally I trust Top's decision. If Cooper keeps us up, I am sure we will all love him, and that is not an easy job given the probable points deduction.

A lot of younger fans wanted Graham Potter - why? What has he won?

I want a manager who wants to be here. In Cooper we have that. He won the Under-17 World Cup with England so he is good with youngsters, he turned Forest around, won the play-offs and then he kept Forest in the top flight.

Happy? I am - let's now all get behind him.

Chris Forryan can be found at Leicester Till I Die