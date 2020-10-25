Whoa! Detroit Lions stun Atlanta Falcons, 23-22, on Matthew Stafford's last-second TD pass

The Detroit Lions are on a winning streak.

The Lions beat the Falcons, 23-22, on Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Matthew Stafford's last-second TD pass to T.J. Hockenson, making the Lions winners of consecutive games and bringing them back to .500 for the season.

This story will be updated.

Contact Dave Birkett at dbirkett@freepress.com. Follow him on Twitter @davebirkett.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Detroit Lions stun Atlanta Falcons, 23-22, on Matthew Stafford TD pass