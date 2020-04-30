Which rookie WR would you rather draft in fantasy football: Denzel Mims, Jerry Jeudy, or Henry Ruggs III?

Jerry Jeudy and Henry Ruggs III were both drafted in the first round.

Denzel Mims fell out of the first, right into the lap of the New York Jets in Round 2.

Liz Loza asks the question to Matt Harmon: Would you take Mims over Jeudy and/or Ruggs?

Henry Ruggs, the speedster.

Jerry Jeudy, the technician.

Denzel Mims, the physical specimen.

In the video above, Matt explains why he isn’t entirely buying Mims over either Ruggs or Jeudy, but Liz counters with the fact that Mims is walking into a situation where his workload is expected to be immense alongside Sam Darnold.

So, knowing all the facts about these wideouts, what say you?