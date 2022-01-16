Who were 2021's top fantasy football busts?

It isn't a fantasy football season without the inevitable busts who emerge. It happens every year. We draft a player — a star — in the early rounds, expecting and hoping that they'll be lynchpins on your roster.

Maybe it's the first-round running back you take with your first pick, that foundational back who will set the tone for the rest of your team. Maybe it's that wide receiver you take in the second or third rounds, that pass-catcher who will secure you 15+ points a week when the game start to count.

Whoever it ends up being, it always hurts when a player you draft highly, one who you're counting on, ends up being an absolute bust.

Of course, the term "bust" itself is subjective. It's up to the eye of the beholder and the player himself. I'm sure there are many fantasy managers out there who think Kyle Pitts was a 2021 bust, while there's probably another group who thinks he was just fine.

Kyle Pitts' 2021 fantasy football season results were neither amazing nor terrible. (AP Photo/Danny Karnik)

One thing we can all agree on is, usually, a bust is defined by a player selected in the first few rounds but who ends the season well outside the top-30, maybe even the top-50 at their position.

Scott Pianowski and Andy Behrens make their picks for the top fantasy bust of 2021. Andy goes with Chicago Bears wide receiver, Allen Robinson. You likely selected Robinson before the likes of Cooper Kupp and Mark Andrews, which ultimately proved a huge mistake as Robinson's streak of outplaying bad quarterbacking finally caught up to him.

Scott's biggest bust is the entire New York Giants offense. Yes, that means Saquon Barkley (the quintessential bust this season), Kenny Golladay (who didn't score a single touchdown), Kadarius Toney (who flashed in spurts but simply faded away) and Evan Engram (L, L and more L).

Check out the video above for their full analysis on their bust picks, and let us know your top bust @YahooFantasy.