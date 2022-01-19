Who should go No. 2 in 2022 fantasy football drafts?

Someone might read the headline of this story and ask, "Wait, so who is going No. 1 in 2022 fantasy football drafts?"

Sorry, but the first pick of 2022 is a foregone conclusion, and the 2021 season isn't even up yet.

Yes, that spot belongs to Indianapolis Colts running back, Jonathan Taylor, who put together an exemplary fantasy season. The elite runner lapped the field in rushing and scored 20 total touchdowns. He ran for a whopping 1,811 yards and added another 360 yards through the air.

Put simply, no other running back even came close to touchdown JT in 2021.

Jonathan Taylor finished as fantasy football's top running back. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

So, yeah, who going No. 2? There are some who might go as far as taking the likes of Cooper Kupp or Davante Adams at the second slot, but most fantasy managers will likely look to select the second-best running back available at that spot. Yet, that is where, at the time of this writing, there isn't much consensus. Which running back belongs behind Jonathan Taylor?

Both Andy Behrens and Matt Harmon (after considering Kupp for a hot second) agree that there can only be one choice for the No. 2 pick: Tennessee Titans running back, Derrick Henry — the same Derrick Henry who hasn't played in two months due to injury (but could somehow be on the field when the Titans take on the Bengals in the divisional round). Recall, however, that Henry is STILL a top-six rusher in the NFL and was running it up before going down.

Liz Loza, on the other hand, makes the case for another running back to be selected with the second overall pick: Los Angeles Chargers star, Austin Ekeler, who has proven his do-it-all skill set — ala Christian McCaffrey or Alvin Kamara — time and time again when healthy.

Check out the full rundown of their picks in the video above, and let us know who you think should be the No. 2 pick in 2022 drafts @YahooFantasy!