Who is Ben DiNucci? It sounds like he'll start at QB for Cowboys on Sunday night

When the Dallas Cowboys spent a seventh-round pick on quarterback Ben DiNucci from James Madison this spring, there was a widespread chorus from the team’s fans.

Who?

But NFL scouts had tracked DiNucci’s long, winding path throughout college football and knew what kind of player he was. The Pittsburgh-bred quarterback cracked the top 10 in several school passing marks — including completions, attempts, passing yards and passing TDs — despite spending only two years there.

And without an NFL preseason in 2020, Cowboys learned more about him in Week 7 when he unexpectedly was thrust into the lineup in the midst of an eventual 25-3 loss to the Washington Football Team. Andy Dalton, who had replaced injured starter Dak Prescott, was knocked out of the game following a questionable hit from Washington’s Jon Bostic.

DiNucci — who turns 24 next month — became only the sixth seventh-round QB to play as a rookie in the past 15 years, completing 2 of 3 passes for 39 yards. (He also was sacked three times and fumbled twice.)

All signs now point to DiNucci earning his first NFL start in place of an injured Dalton on Sunday night against the Philadelphia Eagles in what theoretically is a battle for the NFC East playoff race.

Cowboys rookie QB Ben DiNucci: “This is every kid’s dream, getting a chance to be the starting quarterback for the Dallas Cowboys. What more could you want?” — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) October 29, 2020

Cowboys rookie QB Ben DiNucci: “For me, this is an opportunity of a lifetime. I couldn’t be happier or more excited.” — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) October 29, 2020

But most of the country is still learning about him. So who exactly is DiNucci? Here are four things you should know about him.

Started his college career at Pitt

As a high school player at Pine-Richland (Gibsonia, Pennsylvania), about 30 minutes north of Pittsburgh, DiNucci racked up quite a resumé.

DiNucci was named USA Today second-team All-American and was the Pennsylvania Gatorade Player of the Year, throwing for 7,619 yards and 72 touchdowns during his career — and the first-ever Pennsylvania high school player to top the 4,000-yard mark in a single season as a senior.

However, Rivals only rated him as a two-star recruit, and he struggled to generate a ton of recruiting buzz. DiNucci originally committed to Penn.

But Pitt entered the mix late after losing one QB recruit and one transfer, and the school offered DiNucci. It was his dream school, and he jumped at the offer.

DiNucci was then-new head coach Pat Narduzzi’s first QB commitment that stuck. His offensive coordinator, Jim Chaney, was the one who convinced Narduzzi to extend the offer to DiNucci.

Ben DiNucci almost quit football

Things didn’t quite work out the way DiNucci had hoped with the Panthers.

He spent three seasons there, including his redshirt freshman year. And when DiNucci was able to crack the lineup — including six starts as a redshirt sophomore — he had a few bright spots.

DiNucci completed 88 of 158 for 1,091 yards with five touchdowns and five interceptions as a sophomore. He came off bench to throw for a season-high 228 yards and a touchdown against Oklahoma State and ran for a TD and a two-point conversion against Penn State. DiNucci also threw for a touchdown in the Pinstripe Bowl against Northwestern.

But it was clear that Kenny Pickett was the Panthers’ future at the position. So DiNucci saw the writing on the wall and figured transferring was his best option.

Even so, there was doubt in his mind. DiNucci later said he wasn’t even sure he wanted to keep playing football.

“When I decided to transfer, I wasn’t even sure if I wanted to play football anymore,” he said this spring. “When I was there, the fun kind of got taken out of the game.”

