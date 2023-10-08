Whitworth shines on offense, defense and special teams in 59-7 rout of Willamette

Oct. 7—SALEM, Ore. — Whitworth quarterback Austin Ewing completed 15-of-19 passes for 298 yards, three touchdowns and no interceptions in the Pirates' 59-7 Northwest Conference win over Willamette on Saturday.

Even with those gaudy numbers, he was overshadowed by Pirates' defensive and special-teams units that came up with four touchdowns of their own.

With 5:41 left in the second quarter, Dylan Ventress returned a fumble 14 yards to give Whitworth (4-0, 2-0 NWC) a 24-7 lead. Late the in the third, Dylan Ventress returned a fumble 42 yards to put the Pirates up 31-7.

In the fourth, Nathan Owens' blocked punt and 30-yard scoring return pushed the lead to 38-7 with 2:39 left, and Whitworth closed it out in the final seconds with O. Williams' 25-yard interception return for a score.

Ewing threw scoring passes of 34, 22 and 68 yards, including two to Dillon Kuk, who finished with four catches for 190 yards.

The Bearcats fell to 1-4, 0-2 NWC.

Whitworth faces Puget Sound next Saturday for homecoming.