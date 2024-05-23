Whittaker 'very proud' to win young player award

Rory Whittaker says being named Hibs young player of the year is a "very proud moment".

The teenager became the Easter Road club's youngest every player when he came off the bench in a 2-0 win over St Johnstone in September at 16 years and 44 days.

Having made 14 appearances for the first team under former boss Nick Montgomery, the right-back is looking to add to that tally next term.

“It is a very proud moment for me," he told club media. "It has been a good season for me and very hectic at the same time.

"I can’t take it for granted and I am really privileged to win this award.

“All the coaches made it clear that the debut was just the first milestone and that I needed to keep going.

"I feel I managed to do that this season, I managed to grab a few more opportunities to play more first team games.

“I am really happy that I managed to play so many games this season, and I will take a lot on board going into next season."