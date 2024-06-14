Whittaker grabs opponent's throat at weigh-in

Briton Ben Whittaker grabbed Ezra Arenyeka by the throat after being goaded at the weigh-in for Saturday's light-heavyweight contest in London.

The Olympic silver medallist retaliated after Arenyeka pointed his finger towards Whittaker’s face in the head-to-head.

As security intervened, Arenyeka then threw women's underwear at Whittaker.

"At the end of the day, he's coming with his energy," a dumbfounded Whittaker, 27, said.

"It's all nervous energy. Tomorrow's the day. Tomorrow's judgement day."

Nigeria-born Arenyeka weighed in exactly at the 12st 7lb limit with Briton Whittaker five ounces over, before matching his opponent's weight in a second weigh-in moments later.

The bout takes place on the undercard of Chris Billam-Smith’s WBO cruiserweight title defence against Richard Riakporhe at Selhurst Park.

Billiam-Smith, 33, cut a subdued figure on the scales compared with Riakporhe, 34, as both men tipped the scales at 14st 4lb.

But neither man wanted to break an awkwardly long face-off, their eyes fixated on each other despite the attempts of four members of security to end proceedings.

"I haven't looked away once in camp. It's time to stay strong now," champion Billam-Smith said.

Arenyeka & Whittaker continue bizarre feud

Promoters Boxxer say a 15,000-strong crowd is expected at Premier League club Crystal Palace's stadium on Saturday but there was a low turnout for Friday’s weigh-in at Boxpark in Croydon.

A scattering of boxing fans mingled with workers on their lunch break enjoying the surrounding food stalls.

The few who did attend were treated to some fireworks and more bizarre moments from Arenyeka, 28, and Whittaker.

Whittaker has become a viral hit for the manner in which he has showboated through seven pro wins but showed an aggressive side rarely seen in his short career.

Many boxing fans were unaware of Arenyeka - who boasts a flawless record of 12 wins – until he gatecrashed a news conference before Whittaker’s previous fight.

Whittaker won a silver medal at the Tokyo Olympics [Reuters]

'He seems a good actor' - Riakporhe

Billam-Smith won the title against former stablemate Lawrence Okolie last year but looked far from his best in a win over Mateusz Masternak in December.

Londoner Riakporhe is unbeaten in 17 pro fights and edged a close points decision against Billam-Smith in 2019.

While Billam-Smith began to smile towards the end of their stare-down, Riakporhe remained expressionless.

"You know what, I need to feel my opponent. I need to see if it's all a facade, it's just a look. He seems a good actor," Riakporhe said.

The winner could set himself up with lucrative unification bouts, with undisputed heavyweight Oleksandr Usyk teasing the possibility of a drop back down to cruiserweight in the future.

Hard-hitting Australian Jai Opetaia - the IBF and Ring Magazine champion - is a favourite with Saudi Arabian organisers and has expressed a wish to fight for the WBO belt.

