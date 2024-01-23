Whitney, Moody shoot Griz past Weber

Jan. 22—MISSOULA — Brandon Whitney scored 24 points, Aanen Moody added 18 and the Montana Grizzlies made a first-half lead hold up for a 77-62 win over Weber State Monday at Dahlberg Arena.

Whitney had 16 points of 7 of 8 shooting — he hit both his 3-point attempts — in the first half to help the Grizzlies (13-6 overall, 4-2 in league) to a 36-30 lead. Moody had 12 of his points by halftime as well.

Dischon Thomas hit a hook shot at 16:18 of the second half to make it 43-32, and Montana kept a double-digit lead from there.

Whitney ended up 9 of 12 from the floor; his efforts helped offset 30 points by Wildcat star Dillon Jones, and let UM avenge a 93-63 loss at Weber State on Dec. 28.

Alex Tew added 16 points off the bench for the Wildcats (12-8, 3-4 in league). Thomas added 16 for the Griz, including three 3-pointers. Montana shot 55 percent from the floor and behind Laolu Oke's 11 rebounds ruled the boards 33-27.

Montana's next action is Thursday on the road against Portland State.