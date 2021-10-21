Whitney Mercilus: Coming to Packers “pumps new life” into me

Whitney Mercilus spent his entire NFL career with one team before the Texans released him this week and he’s enjoying his first chance to spend time with another club.

Mercilus officially signed with the Packers on Thursday and said he also heard from the Steelers and Chiefs before choosing Green Bay. Mercilus said the Packers’ 5-1 record was a factor along with being in an atmosphere where “you’re being appreciated and they’re doing everything to invest in you and you want to invest back into that.”

“Not each franchise is equal in regards to everybody loves to do their different thing,” Mercilus said, via Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com. “With that being said, I’m just grateful to be here, been accepted with open arms, love it. The energy, it’s amazing. Honestly it’s like, I don’t know, it just pumps new life [into you] because I’ve only see the same four walls for years and to see something different is pretty cool.”

The Packers haven’t said if Mercilus will play against Washington this weekend, but they are short on healthy edge rushers so Mercilus should get his chance sooner rather than later.

