Whitney Mercilus is the AFC defensive player of the week

Josh Alper
ProFootball Talk on NBC Sports

Texans linebacker Whitney Mercilus said in the offseason that it was “pretty cool” to get a chance to show that he’s more than a pass rusher, but last Sunday’s win over the Jaguars showed he’s pretty good in that role.

Mercilus was a major thorn in the side of the Jacksonville offensive line as he notched a pair of sacks during the 13-12 Houston victory. Mercilus made those sacks count a bit more as he also forced quarterback Gardner Minshew to fumble on both occasions.

The Texans recovered the second of those fumbles and took advantage of a short field to score their only touchdown of the afternoon.

Mercilus also had a sack and an interception in the season opener, so he’s off to a fine start in the final year of his current contract.

