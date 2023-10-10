Whitner roasts Prescott, Cowboys after 49ers' rout originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area

After an anemic showing from the Cowboys offense, Dak Prescott's poor performance against the 49ers was thrust into the spotlight.

On "49ers Postgame Live," Donte Whitner didn't mince any words when discussing the Cowboys quarterback.

"Dak Prescott sucks, period," Whitner said. "They talk so much about Dak Prescott being a top-tier quarterback, franchise guy. I don't see it. I see them trying to cover up for what he lacks. A lot of quick throws, cutting half of the field off and giving him easy throws. Other than that, he's not a quarterback that can drop back and really take advantage of a defense and carve it up. And today we saw it, the 49ers' defense made him look like a tier four quarterback."

Prescott struggled mightily against a stout San Francisco defense, throwing for just 153 yards with a passer rating of 51.6, which is well below the league average of 90.5 this season.

With the Cowboys facing a double-digit deficit in the second half, Prescott threw an interception on three consecutive drives, shutting the door on any hopes of keeping the game competitive.

Prescott is not the only quarterback who has had issues facing this 49ers defense this season, with four of the five starters they have faced throwing more interceptions than touchdowns in their matchup with San Francisco.



