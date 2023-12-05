Advertisement

Whitner ‘certain' 49ers, not Eagles, will be NFC's No. 1 playoff seed

NBC Sports Bay Area

After watching the 49ers dismantle the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 13, NBC Sports Bay Area analyst Donte Whitner is confident San Francisco will be the NFC's No. 1 playoff seed.

Whitner ‘certain' 49ers, not Eagles, will be NFC's No. 1 playoff seed originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area