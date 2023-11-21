Whitner believes 49ers QB Purdy currently is NFL's ‘most elite thrower' originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area

Brock Purdy has re-entered the NFL MVP conversation and once again is turning heads for his near-flawless play under center.

Purdy had a perfect 158.3 passer rating in the 49ers' 27-14 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday at Levi's Stadium and his performance was highlighted by a 76-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk in the third quarter.

NBC Sports Bay Area analyst Donte Whitner believes Purdy proved why he is the best passing quarterback in the league with his historic performance against the Bucs.

"Brock Purdy is the most elite thrower of the football currently in the NFL. And here's why," Whitner said on the latest edition of "Hitner's Hot Take." "On Sunday, he shredded the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He went 21 of 25 for 333 yards, three touchdowns to three different receivers with zero interceptions. And not only that, he had a perfect passer rating. In the 49ers' offense, Brock Purdy is starting to unlock the deep ball. George Kittle had a 66-yard touchdown reception versus the Jacksonville Jaguars and versus the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Brandon Aiyuk had a 76-yard touchdown, the longest this year in the NFL.

"Another one of his major attributes is being able to navigate through a muddy pocket. Looking at Brock's overall game, I would say that his downfield accuracy on first- and second-down off the play-action game is becoming elite. If he can continue up this streak, not turn over to football. Brock Purdy will be making it to his first Pro Bowl in 2023."

Purdy now ranks sixth in passing yards (2,662) among NFL quarterbacks, is tied for sixth in touchdowns (18), ranks first in QBR (77.0) and first in quarterback rating (115.1) this season.

The 49ers and their MVP-caliber quarterback look to extend their winning streak to three games against the division-rival Seattle Seahawks on "Thursday Night Football" at Lumen Field.

