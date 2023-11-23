How Whitner amazingly predicted Gipson's 2014 Pro Bowl season originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area

In his 12th NFL season, Tashaun Gipson provides a veteran presence on the 49ers and is particularly regarded as one of the leaders who help guide the young players on defense.

But once upon a time, he was a 22-year-old rookie finding his way in the league. That journey began in Cleveland after he went undrafted and signed a three-year contract with the Browns in 2012. In his sophomore season, Gipson had a career-high 95 tackles, 63 solo, 12 pass breakups and five interceptions.

Despite a solid showing in his second NFL season, his best season was yet to come. And Gipson credits that, in part, to Donte Whitner.

"Donte, obviously, we played two years together. I'll never forget. He was influential in the turn in my career," Gipson said on KNBR's "Murph & Mac" podcast Tuesday. "These were the long days. Twitter days, many, many moons ago. We signed him and he told me he respects my game. I think I was just coming off a season where I had five picks. The league still didn't really care. And he seen something in me. He said, 'I'm going to make you a Pro Bowler this year.' And it was a Twitter message that I have, you can ask Donte. He was just like, 'I'm going to do whatever I got to do to make you a Pro Bowler, I love your game. I respect your game.' And that year, man, I was a Pro Bowl player.

"So Donte I can't say enough about. Just the impact he had on me just as a player. Not even football, not outside the building. Good dude, but just as a player, he helped me as a player. He helped me understand the game, he helped me see things. He would make me lift with him. He just took me under his wing and he was like an older brother to me. And I thank Whit so much for that. We had a great relationship. We played together in Cleveland, we were both Pro Bowlers out there. So it was a fun time having a guy like that who had success and was willing to give it to me unselfishly. So I tip my hat off to Whit for that."

In his ninth NFL season, Whitner joined Cleveland in 2014. He was named to his second Pro Bowl that season, alongside his mentee Gipson.

Fast-forward nearly a decade later, both Gipson and Whitner are in the Bay -- Gipson as a member of the 49ers and Whitner as a 49ers analyst for NBC Sports Bay Area.

Gipson doesn't make light of the full-circle moment, and takes the way he helps guide the young 49ers players seriously. With plenty of young, talented players on the rise for the 49ers' defense, they certainly are in good hands with a leader like Gipson.

