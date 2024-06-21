Whitman: ‘Fans have felt really connected’ to single-season athletes

(WCIA) — One of the big themes of Josh Whitman’s annual roundtable was the everchanging world of college athletics, as transfers and NIL deals dominate the national conversation.

The transfer portal world has brought with it many athletes who transfer to a new program for their final year of eligibility.

Whitman cited Marcus Domask and Tommy DeVito as strong examples of athletes who played four seasons at other schools before enrolling at Illinois, praising the ability of these athletes and the Illinois program to integrate them into the team and the fanbase.

“Those were student athletes who were here for just a single year, but we were able to introduce student athletes to our fans in a way we’ve never been able to historically,” said Whitman.

Whitman also shared that while he values these athletes and their contributions, Illinois is well-equipped to bring in transfers and new recruits to the program for multiple years through NIL and the upcoming revenue-sharing deals.

