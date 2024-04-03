Whitley County Tourism Commission approves funding for Impact Archery; Corbin Little League

Apr. 2—WHITLEY COUNTY — The Whitley County Tourism Commission approved the distribution of funds toward Impact Archery, a Whitley County after-school archery club.

The commission met last Wednesday afternoon for a special-called meeting in order to address the request of Impact Archery and an additional request by the Corbin Little League to provide tarps for Miller Park.

James Baker, leader of Impact Archery, was present at the meeting to explain his request for funding.

Baker noted that his request for funding was primarily due to the fact that the current equipment that Impact Archery has, particularly their 3D archery targets, deteriorated significantly because of prolonged use.

He said, "We have had to fill up the targets with old clothes and our shooters, particularly our seniors, are actually shooting through the targets...We would like to get new ones."

According to Baker, the program is now ramping back up after a period of low activity.

Impact Archery now has 24 shooters, ages 7-18, and is now looking to host a tournament in Whitley County.

However, for the team to do so, the new targets would have to be procured.

Baker noted to the commission, "There is a company in Arkansas that offered to sell us the targets at $350 a piece as a long we come and pick them up."

The initial price of the targets was $600 prior to a pick-up agreement being reached.

Ultimately, Baker requested $5,000 from the commission.

The commission approved the funding request.

Additionally, there was another funding request made to the tourism commission by the Corbin Little League.

According to Whitley County Judge Executive Pat White Jr., who was in attendance, the league has had issues with maintaining the state of the Miller Park field due to inclement weather.

They requested that the tourism commission procure two tarps which would be used to prevent the field from becoming waterlogged and unable to be used for baseball.

The commission agreed to purchase the tarps as long as the price per tarp did not exceed $2,500.