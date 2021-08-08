Whitfield County commissioners scheduled to vote Monday on zoning ordinance changes

Aug. 8—The Whitfield County Board of Commissioners meets Monday at 6 p.m. in the Wink Theatre in downtown Dalton.

Commissioners are scheduled to vote on whether to:

—Make changes to the unified zoning ordinance. One of the proposed changes would allow residents of properties zoned rural residential to keep up to four animals that weigh no more than 10 pounds, such as rabbits and chickens (but no roosters), as long as their home sits on a lot of at least two acres. That proposed change specifically excludes the city of Dalton.

Another proposed change would allow workers to store tools and work vehicles, but no heavy equipment, in their garages at home in places zoned rural residential or general agriculture. That change is expected to have little, if any, impact on Dalton, which has few places with that zoning.

—Accept a $212,350 bid from Odin Technologies of Chicago for a new communication system for the Whitfield County jail. The funds would come from the $20.3 million the county will receive from the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021, the $1.9 trillion stimulus bill Congress passed in March.

—Accept a $19,027 bid from Jake Marshall Service of Dalton for a backup air unit for the county's computer server room.