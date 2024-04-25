Whitesburg Christian’s Will Neville signs with Florida Southern swim

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Whitesburg Christian Academy’s Will Neville signed to take his talents to the next level.

Neville, a two-time state champion, will continue his athletic and academic career at Florida Southern where he signed with the swim program.

“I feel like this was the right decision for me because I felt like it was a nice vibe and a nice atmosphere and I just feel like it was the right place,” Neville said. “This feels like a good accomplishment and I finally get to follow in my dad’s footsteps because he swam in college as well, so it feels pretty rewarding. Words can’t describe it to be honest it’s just powerful and very exciting.”

