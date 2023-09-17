Whitesboro wins big with morning kickoff against Proctor

WHITESBORO - Saturday morning's football showdown at Chiz Frye Field provided little of the on-field drama of last year's game between Whitesboro and Utica's Proctor Raiders and none of the week's drama off the field.

In their coach's words, Whitesboro's Warriors took care of business in a 41-12 victory, scoring on the game's second play from scrimmage and shutting out the Raiders until the middle of the fourth quarter.

The game had originally been scheduled for Friday night but was shifted to a 9:30 a.m. Saturday kickoff Tuesday after administrators from the two school districts and local law enforcement agencies worked out a plan following a post-game incident in a parking lot in Utica last weekend in which a member of the school's security staff was shot. The game was played in the the daylight with a prominent police presence and metal detectors at the single spectator entrance.

Whitesboro's Anthony Dorozynski leaps into the air and catches a pass at Chiz Frye Field Saturday.

"Our administrators and their administrators did a great job making this work," Curtis Schmidt said. "For us, it was business as usual."

And that business saw the Warriors (2-1) strike quickly and repeatedly.

Quarterback Kyle Meier, who announced his plans to continue his education and football career at Dartmouth College during the week, ran 51 yards for a touchdown just 44 seconds into the game, sparking memories of last fall's 62-60 Proctor victory in Utica. The Whitesboro defense prevented that from happening as it held Proctor's offense in check for a large portion of the game.

Meier added two touchdown passes, including a 25-yarder to Anthony Dorozynski in the final minute of the first quarter after two previous passes into the end zone were nullified by holding penalties.

Proctor's Anthony Giovinazzo tackles a Whitesboro player Saturday.

The Warriors were forced to punt early in the second quarter but caught a break when the bouncing ball was touched by a Proctor player and Whitsboro's Tyler Thorngren pounced on it at the Raiders' 4-yard line. A false start penalty later, Brayden Czternastek ran nine yards for a Whitesboro touchdown.

Dorozynski went 60 yards for his second touchdown late in the first half on a screen from Meier. A missed kick left the Warriors with a 27-0 halftime lead.

Patrick Wands covered 86 yards on his touchdown in the third quarter, and Meier threw a 23-yard scoring pass to Angelo Mosca in the fourth.

Whitesboro's Brayden Czternastek (2) smiles as Patrick Wands (1) runs the ball into the end zone for a touchdown Saturday.

Kamal Cisson-Ali ran three yards for the touchdown for Proctor (1-1) that broke up the shutout. Whitesboro fumbled the ball back on the first play of its next possession, and 20 seconds after the Cisson-Ali touchdown, Wyatt Robinson III threw a 21-yard touchdown pass to Genero Clemente.

"This was basically our first game," said Proctor coach Steve Strife whose team scrimmaged two weeks ago and beat Section IV Binghamton 60-30 last week. "Take nothing away from Whitesboro; they're a very good football team, and they're about a week and a half ahead of us."

Whitesboro plays at West Genesee Fridy night. Proctor returns home to D'Alessandro Stadium next Saturday for a game against Liverpool with a 10:15 a.m. kickoff.

