Whitesboro heads back to Syracuse for football final

SYRACUSE - What has already been a memorable football season for the Whitesboro Warriors offers one more memory-making opportunity.

Section III's Class A champions will be on the field at the JMA Wireless Dome Saturday afternoon for the New York State Public High School Athletic Association's championship game. The 12-1 Warriors kick off at 3 p.m. against Somers' Tuskers from Section I who enter the game with the same record.

"We have one more game, and it's a big one," said Vinny Zajac, a two-way starter and captain as a senior. "This is what we've been working for. … We feel like we can beat anybody right now."

Whitesboro's Kyle Meier battles with Rochester East/World of Inquiry's DeAndre Leonard during the Nov. 24 state Class A semifinal game.

More: Whitesboro football ends drought, returns to state final for first time since 1996

Both teams enter the state championship game on 12-game winning streaks, having lost in Week Zero but not since, and both have been here before. While Whitesboro gets its second crack at a championship - having been the runner-up to Section II Troy in 1996 - Somers is back for the third year in a row as the reigning state champion.

"With the way we have been playing, We have no reason to be nervous," all-state quarterback Kyle Meier said at practice Monday at Elevate CNY. "With the 12 or 13 straight wins, we have no reason to be down."

This is the final week of a routine the Warriors have repeated since the start of the school year for not only the players but also the coaching staff guiding them through that routine.

"The amount of work that these coaches put in, the work that they do," Meier said, "I just stand there and admire them."

"It starts today in practice," the senior added. "We've watched (Somers) on film and, hey, this is a really good team. We see that this is what we need to do, and that's where the coaching staff does a great job."

Whitesboro coaches watch their offense operate near the opposing goal line in the closing seconds of the first half of their Nov. 24 Class A state semifinal victory.

Head coach Curtis Schmidt has been on the Whitesboro staff since 2009 and took the top job in 2019. He is joined on the sideline by Kurt Herthum, Tom Maggiolino and Steve Soldato.

Whitesboro has won all but one of its last 12 games by at least the 23-point margin in last week's 43-20 semifinal win over East/World of Inquiry, the Section V champion from Rochester. The one close call was a 55-48 game on the road at Rome Free Academy Oct. 5.

The Warriors and the coaches stress the value of lessons learned in the Rome Free Academy game and the season-opening loss to Shaker.

"It's a great measuring stick," Schmidt said of the Shaker game, a 25-15 loss that saw Whitsboro trailing 19-0 at halftime. "I think it humbled us. We were still confident, but it was a critical part of this."

"Down 19 at halftime?" Zajac added. "We don't want to feel like that again. It's been a relentless effort going forward."

Somers defeated Harrison 33-27 in its sectional final three weeks ago; the Tuskers have not allowed more than 14 points in any other game wince their initial 38-34 loss to Ramapo Sept. 1.

Whitesboro's Kyle Meier runs into trouble during the Warriors' Nov. 24 semifinal victory over Rochester East/World of Inquiry at Cicero-North Syracuse High School. Meier encountered very little trouble in the game where he ran for 295 yards and five touchdowns.

The Stats

Both teams feature high-powered offenses. Whitesboro averages 45.2 points per game and allows 14.8 on defense while the numbers for Somers are 31.4 and 11.0.

Meier, Whitesboro's Dartmouth College-bound quarterback, has run for 2,262 yards and 36 touchdowns while throwing for 1,801 and 22, and completing 62.4% of his passes; the passing yards are a career high, and he is eight yards short of his rushing total as a junior. Memphis Ferguson, the team's second-leading rusher, has 776 yards and 10 youchdowns, and Brayden Czternastek has caught 27 passes for 521 yards and three touchdowns.

Mac Sullivan, Somers' senior quarterback, has passed for 1,758 yards and 21 touchdowns while completing 67% of his attempts with sophomore Dean Palazzolo catching 57 passes for 997 yards and 11 touchdowns. Junior running back Mason Kelly has run for 1,150 yards and 21 touchdowns; Sullivan has 439 yards and nine touchdowns running the ball.

Zajac, Memphis Ferguson, another two-way starter, and Ryan Charlebois are the top tacklers on a Whitesboro defense that has held five of the last seven opponents to fewer than 10 points. Tyler Thorngren has intercepted five passes, and Carmen Centro has recovered five fumbles.

"We're a team that likes to say the defense is 11 people doing one job to the best of their ability on every play," said Herthum who coaches the defense.

Whitesboro captains Patrick Wands, Matthew Brinck, Vinny Zajac and Kyle Meier (from left) stand together after their semifinal game in the 2023 NYSPHSAA Class A playoffs.

The History

Whitesboro's previous appearance in the championship game was the first year with competition in five classes. Christian Brothers Academy of Syracuse, a Class AA finalist this year playing Sunday, won Section III's most recent championship in Class A two years ago with a 32-31 victory over Somers. Carthage, the 2019 runner-up, is Section III's other finalist.

Somers won its first state championship in 2016.

The Class A game is the second of three on the Saturday schedule. The Class D game between Section IV Tioga and Section II Stillwater kicks off at noon, and the Class C game between Section II Fonda-Fultonville and Section IV Waverly follows Whitesboro and Somers.

Sections I and IV have three of the 10 finalists. Sections II and III have two.

Viewing Party at School

For those not traveling to Syracuse for Saturday's game, Whitesboro is offering school district residents a free live viewing of the game in the high school auditorium.

Doors will open at 2:30 p.m. with the game starting at 3 p.m.

This article originally appeared on Times Telegram: Whitesboro Somers NYPHSAA football Playoffs Class A championship