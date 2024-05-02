White's win leads Newton girls to fourth at LHC meet

May 1—PELLA — Tori White won the high jump and was part of the runner-up shuttle hurdle relay team at the Little Hawkeye Conference meet on Tuesday.

The Cardinals also got a second-place finish from Lauren Clarke and that helped them finish fourth at the weather-shortened meet.

The conference track and field meet was suspended after the 100-meter hurdles due to inclement weather and will not be completed.

"This is a tough conference so it was nice to see the team holding its own with just over half the meet complete," Newton head girls track and field coach Rachelle Tipton said. "I don't know how it would have played out, but I am proud of how they battled and where the points all came from. They once again show what a team sport this is."

Indianola goes down as the conference champion. The Class 4A Indians scored 138.5 points at the top of the standings, while Pella (90) and 4A Dallas Center-Grimes (62) also finished in front of the Cardinals.

Newton scored 62 points in fourth. The rest of the seven-team field featured Pella Christian (58), Norwalk (49) and Oskaloosa (31).

White won the high jump with a leap of 5 feet, 2 inches. She was one of three jumpers to clear 5-2.

White also anchored the shuttle hurdle relay to second. She teamed up with Macy Lampe, Chloe Rorabaugh and Mack Sims and they posted a time of 1 minute, 8.20 seconds.

Clarke finished second in the 100-meter dash with a time of 13.69 seconds.

The Cardinals were 3-4 in the final event of the night as White (17.41) edged Sims (17.44) for third in the 100 hurdles.

Abby Bruce (15-1 1/2) finished fourth in the long jump and Addie Hammerly (90-9) took sixth in the discus.