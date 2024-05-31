Whites duo prove to be ‘Reading Stars’

The initiative is aimed at high school students.

Leeds United academy players Luca Thomas and Kris Moore recently dropped by a local high school, to chat with students and get involved with activities.

Delivered by the Leeds United Foundation, the Reading Stars initiative is one of several educational programmes that run across the city and wider community.

The sessions aim to develop young people’s confidence in their literacy and self-esteem, using the power of football to help promote a positive mindset and approach to learning.

During the session, Luca and Kris answered questions asked by the class, chatting with the Year 8 students on topics ranging from reading, advice for dealing with adversity and their journeys in football so far.

Speaking after the visit, Kris explained how keen he was to share his experiences after growing up in the area himself.

“It is important because us lads in football can be role models to these students sometimes, so I think it is important to come back and give advice,” the defender said.

“That doesn’t have to just be on football, it can be life in general at school. I am from round here and quite local to this school, so I see a lot of myself at that age in the students here.”

Nigel Thewlis, Head of Secondary Education at the Leeds United Foundation, added: “Kris and Luca were honest in answering questions and made a connection with the pupils. There was an immediate buy in that was relevant and relatable for the students.

“The work that the players do is of high importance for the Foundation and helps our staff make greater impact within the communities we work in”.

Liz Cartwright, Learning Resource Centre Coordinator at the school, was delighted the duo were able to attend on the afternoon, highlighting the importance of the drop-in for the students on the programme.

“To get a visit from the players was both rewarding and inspirational, especially upon discovering that Kris had grown up in the local area. It proved to our young people that sports and academia are not mutually exclusive and was very motivational!”

More information about the Leeds United Foundation can be found HERE.