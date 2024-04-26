White's agent urges people to 'please be kind' after England criticism

[Getty Images]

Ben White's agent has asked people to "please be kind" after he was criticised for asking not to be selected by England for the friendlies with Brazil and Belgium in March.

"No one knows what is actually going on in one’s life so I really believe people should think before making a judgment or criticising these elite performers in public," wrote Alex Levack on his LinkedIn page on Wednesday.

"Ben has shown unbelievable robustness and strength throughout this adverse period off the pitch and has blocked out all the noise and has performed incredibly well on the pitch, in a situation where many others could have and would have wilted.”

White has been in fine form at right-back for the Gunners this season, scoring four Premier League goals, including a double in the 5-0 win over Chelsea, as well asproviding four assists.

He signed a new contract with the club last month, which will keep him at the Emirates Stadium until 2028 with an option to extend for one more year.

“Ben has an incredible temperament and attitude which allows him the ability to navigate through his working and personal life," Levack continued.

"I suppose the main message is be kind to people as you do not have the full facts, which in Ben’s case neither Ben nor I wish to vocalise publicly, and do not know what is going on in people’s personal lives so again, please be kind."