Whitehouse High School holds final signing day of the 2023-24 school year

WHITEHOUSE, Texas (KETK) — Friends, family, coaches and teammates gathered in Whitehouse High School’s auditorium Thursday to celebrate five Wildcat student-athletes who signed to continue their athletic careers at the college level.

Whitehouse baseball infielder and right-handed pitcher Peyton Blackmon signed to play at Clarendon College in Clarendon.

Blackmon’s teammate and Wildcats shortstop Kyle Adee signed to play at Austin College in Sherman.

Whitehouse soccer standouts Caiden Micheaux and Beaux Benson both signed to play at the next level.

Micheaux is going to play for Texas A&M Texarkana and Benson is headed to Lubbock Christian.

Whitehouse cheerleader Layla Poole is headed to the Rose City where she’ll join the Tyler Junior College Apaches cheerleading squad.

