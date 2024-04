WHITEHOUSE, Texas (KETK) — The Whitehouse Wildcats took care of business Friday night at home, shutting out the visiting Mount Pleasant Tigers 6-0.

Whitehouse ace Michael Dudolski signs with Dayton

The Cats will be back home this coming Tuesday when they welcome the Texas High Tigers.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KETK.com | FOX51.com.