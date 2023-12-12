Whitehorse to spend $220K this winter on downtown accessibility

A group of advocates for better accessibility in downtown Whitehorse at a city council meeting on Monday. Council voted unanimously in favour of spending $220,000 this winter on snow and ice removal from parking spaces and other downtown infrastructure for people with mobility challenges. (Cheryl Kawaja/CBC - image credit)

In a bid to help people with mobility challenges, the City of Whitehorse will spend $220,000 this winter on snow and ice removal from parking spaces and other downtown infrastructure.

City councillors voted unanimously on Monday to allocate the funding for this winter only. They also voted to spend another $30,000 to study the matter so they can figure out what to do after this winter.

The issue has been front and centre at city hall in recent weeks, with advocates regularly showing up to council meetings, urging the city to make accessibility a higher priority.

"Just to see something, a step forward, I was happy to see," said Darryl Tait, who uses a wheelchair to get around, after Monday's meeting.

Accessibility advocates are confronted with a faulty elevator at Whitehorse city hall on Monday, as they made their way to council chambers — an example of the many daily obstacles they can face navigating the city. (Cheryl Kawaja/CBC)

"But the next step is to actually see it in action — and so I'm going to be hoping, and waiting to see."

The funding approved by council will go toward clearing snow and ice from the city's accessible parking spots, sidewalks, and para-ramps. It will also go toward enforcement of the city's accessibility bylaws.

Coun. Ted Laking, who tabled the motion, said the goal is to see things change as soon as possible.

"The way I see this working is two-fold — there's short term immediate action and sort of a long-term review to ensure there's permanent policy change for the community," Laking said.

The issue of accessibility has been front and center at city hall in recent weeks, with advocates regularly showing up to council meetings urging action. (Cheryl Kawaja/CBC)

Laking also praised his colleague, Coun. Michelle Friesen, for pushing the issue with an earlier motion that his then built upon.

According to city manager Jeff O'Farrell, it will take time to figure out how to spend the money.

"I don't think it's realistic for us to figure out how to start spending it tomorrow," he said.

"Starting to spend this money in January would be the city moving at lightning speed."

Long-time accessibility advocates Ramesh Ferris and Darryl Tait, in 2018. The 2 said then that they see accessible parking spots filled with snow just like this one all over Whitehorse throughout the winter. Five years later, they're still pushing the city to prioritize the issue. (Jackei McKay/CBC)

Ramesh Ferris, another long-time accesssibility advocate in Whitehorse, said on Monday that he was pleased with the new funding — but he's still holding out for something more permanent and comprehensive.

"I feel like they're still nickel-and-diming our constitutional right, which is equitable access to community programs and services," Ferris said.