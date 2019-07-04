Whitehead details favorites, official visits, decision plan

Sivkz0cori4d75xrrfdz

Rivals.com

Len'neth Whitehead saw his recruitment take off this spring, and now, on July 4, the two-way star out of Athens (Ga.) Athens Academy has cut his list down to seven.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

This list is not 100% set as finalists, but Whitehead said he is very likely to commit to one of these schools when the time is right.

Georgia, Georgia Tech, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Texas A&M and Wisconsin made the cut.

"Out of those seven, I have visited Georgia, Georgia Tech, South Carolina and Tennessee," said Whitehead. "I had a good vibe on each of those campuses, so I already know a little more about those schools than the other.

"Georgia has always been my go-to school and it is very close to home. Georgia Tech is building something now and there is a lot going for them. Georgia Tech, South Carolina and Tennessee all offer the chance to play early too.

"South Carolina has been showing a lot of interest in me and I like their coaches. Tennessee is coming at me saying I can choose linebacker or running back too, so I like that about them.

"Those four have a lot for me to like."

That doesn't put the Longhorns, Aggies or Badgers behind that quartet of schools. That trio is very much in this too.

"Wisconsin is the only school to offer me as a running back and they have been putting out top running backs. I could have a chance to play early there too.

"I have had some great talks with the Texas coaches and we have talked about playing linebacker there and how they create players for the NFL.

"At Texas A&M, coach Jimbo Fisher's name has a lot of respect. He has won and produced a lot of players too.

"All seven schools are equal for me right now. I know a little more about the schools I have visited, but all seven are the same for me. Each has the pros and cons."

Story continues

All seven schools have talked to Whitehead about visits late in July after the dead period ends, but he is still unsure on where he will be. He does know he will take three official visits before his decision though.

"I am going to take official visits to Texas, Texas A&M and Wisconsin so I can see those places before making my decision," said Whitehead. "I would like to take those visits as soon as the season starts, then maybe commit late in September.

"I could take my first official visit in July, but nothing is set up yet. I just want to make sure I see each of the seven schools before making my decision. I want to have that done early in the season."

There will be three key factors that go into his decision. Whitehead said, "The game-day atmosphere, the relationship with coaches and the opportunity to play early are things that will help me decide on the school."