Whiteford's Iott, Milan's Gaskell play in state All-Star Football Game

SOUTHFIELD – Jake Iott is carrying on a tradition.

The recent Whiteford graduated played in the Michigan High School Football Coaches Association All-Star game Saturday in Southfield, the third Whiteford player to play in the East-West Classic is the last three years.

He’s also carrying on a family tradition.

His father, John, was the first Whiteford player to play in the statewide All-Star game.

“It was a lot different then,” the elder Iott said. “We played at Michigan State. We went up there for a whole week. It was a great experience.”

Iott played with some all-time greats in Michigan high school football history – including Mill (Thrill) Coleman and Jerome Bettis.

“I still remember that game,” he said. “I still think about it every now and then.”

Whiteford's Jake Iott played in the Michigan High School Football Coaches Association All-Star Game on Saturday, June 22, 2024.His father played in the game when he was a high school senior at Whiteford.

Iott, who was an All-State for Whiteford in 1990 after leading the Bobcats with 111 tackles and nine sacks, still has his jersey from the game framed at his house.

Jake’s jersey is next to get the framed treatment. He played linebacker on Saturday for the East team that lost 13-12. The East was coached by Jason Mensing, the coach who brought Jake up to the varsity his freshman season and inserted him into the starting lineup at middle linebacker.

He ended up appearing in 49 career games, helping the Bobcats to a state semifinal appearance as a sophomore, state championship as a junior and into the state championship game as a senior. He is Whiteford’s all-time leading tackler and was a two-time All-State choice.

Former Whiteford coach Jason Mensing was the head coach for the East team at the Michigan High School Football Coaches Association All-Star Game on Saturday, June 22, 2024.

He was a two-way starter for Whiteford the past couple of seasons, rushing for more than 1,000 yards as a junior. On Saturday he played only defense. On the first drive that he was on the field, he was in on three tackles in his first four plays.

“It was a neat experience for him, just like I had,” his father said.

Jake was glad he got to take part in the game.

“It was a cool experience seeing all of the talent from across the state,” he said. “We don’t see all of the big guys like that in Division 8. Everyone here is an elite athlete from their team.”

Milan graduate William Gaskell also was on the East roster and played on the defensive side of the ball.

Milan's William Gaskell played in the Michigan High School Football Coaches Association All-Star Game on Saturday, June 22, 2024.

The East trailed 13-6 late in the game by put together a scoring drive, crossing the goal line with 31 seconds left to pull within a point at 13-12. Mensing went for a 2-point conversion in the win, but the pass was incomplete, and the West picked up the victory. Ryer Snow of Grand Rapids West Catholic, a defensive standout for the West, was named MVP.

Mensing coached Whiteford from 2012-2021 before accepting the head coaching job at John Glenn in Westland. This past off-season he moved to Florida to become head coach of the Lemon Bay Manta Rays but came back to coach in the all-star game.

“I committed to it long ago and I wanted to keep that,” he said. “It was a great experience being up here with the kids. It wasn’t the result we wanted, but the main thing was the relationships you build in a setting like this.”

Bedford cheerleader Jocelyn Phillips is honored at halftime of the Michigan High School Football Coaches Association All-Star Game on Saturday, June 22, 2024.

This article originally appeared on The Monroe News: Iott follows in father's footsteps by playing in state All-Star Game