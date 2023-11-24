Whiteford, Ubly set for reprise of great state-title game last season

OTTAWA LAKE – Don’t expect many surprises when Whiteford and Ubly square off for the Division 8 state football championship Saturday.

Not only is it a rematch of last season’s state title game, both teams look pretty much just like they did last year at this time.

“There’s no secret in what they are going to do,” Whiteford coach Todd Thieken said. “They are not any different than what they were a year ago.”

Ubly head coach Eric Sweeney said virtually the same thing.

“We knew they would be the best team in Division 8,” Sweeney said. “They have some studs.”

Whiteford and Ubly will kick off two days of state championship tilts at Ford Field at 10 a.m. Saturday. It is the only one of eight state championship games in which two undefeated teams will face off. The two teams have seemingly been on a collision course since last season’s 26-20 Whiteford win in the state finals.

Jake Iott of Whiteford pressures Ubly quarterback Evan Peruski at the end of the first half causing an interception. Whiteford beat Ubly 26-20 in the Division 8 State Championships at Ford Field Friday.

“At the beginning of the year, I didn’t know if we’d make it,” Sweeney said. “I knew they would, but I didn’t know about us. Our kids have really stepped up. We were really green on our line this year. We had one guy on our offensive line to start the season that had played offensive line before. The kids have really improved.”

The roads the two teams took are similar. Ubly rolled through the regular season with two shutouts and had a running clock in most of its games. The closest regular season game the Bearcats had was a 56-20 Week 4 win over Harbor Beach.

They had to get past Harbor Beach again in the playoffs, then beat powerhouse Ithaca 41-20 and traditional power Beal City 24-6 last week.

Whiteford started the season with three come-from-behind wins. The Bobcats beat Blissfield after trailing 21-20 with under a minute remaining. They were down 7-6 to Ida at halftime before outscoring the Blue Streaks 16-0 in the second half and needed two fourth quarter touchdowns to come back and beat Toledo Ottawa Hills.

After that, the Bobcat machine rolled with multiple games that had a running clock.

“This year we both have been challenged a bit,” Sweeney said. “I think that makes the matchup even better.”

Ubly has a powerful running game that has accounted for 4,409 yards this season on an average of 8.3 yards per carry and scored 72 rushing touchdowns. Five Ubly backs have at least 400 yards rushing, led by fullback Canden Peruski, who has rushed for 1,558 yards on 145 carries.

“We have to stop their fullback,” Thieken said. “Everything they do is built around him.”

The Whiteford Bobcats beat Ubly 26-20 in the Division 8 State Championships at Ford Field Friday raising the trophy.

Ubly has completed 19-of-31 passes on the season, but the average completion has gone for 30 yards.

“They get that running game going, sort of get your defense thinking run, run, run then hit that pass,” Thieken said. “They are a dangerous team.”

Brett Mueller is the top Bearcat receiver with 14 receptions. He is also an All-State kicker who has booted 73-of-78 extra points this season and made a 54-yard field goal in the semifinals.

“He came to me after our banquet last year and said he wanted to be more involved,” Sweeney said. “He is tall and very athletic. He has really good hands.”

Senior Mitchell Foote is Ubly’s top lineman. Sweeney said the line of scrimmage will be the biggest battle in the game.

“The key to us is keeping the ball in our hands and keeping the ball away from them,” Sweeney said.

Hunter DeBarr of Whiteford races for the corner to score the first touchdown running away from Chris Oswald of Ubly. Whiteford beat Ubly 26-20 in the Division 8 State Championships at Ford Field Friday.

Thieken agreed.

“They have three big backs and their offensive line averages about 230 across the board,” Thieken said. “Their linemen gets off the ball fast. If we can’t control the line of scrimmage, it’s going to be a very long day.”

Whiteford has a more balanced attack than Ubly, although it relies heavily on its running game. Jake Iott (897), Hunter DeBarr (832) and Drew Knaggs (645) each have more than 500 yards rushing.

The X-factor could be receiver Kolby Masserant, who torched Ubly in last season’s state championship game. This year Masserant has had a tremendous season with 43 receptions, 956 yards and 13 touchdowns receiving – all Whiteford records.

Two Bobcat quarterbacks have gotten him the ball – freshman starter Tre Eitniear, who has 995 yards passing, and senior Ryin Ruddy, who has more than 1,000 yards of total offense.

Neither team has a shortage of great history. Whiteford is playing in its fourth state championship game in eight seasons and are 2-1 in state final appearances. Ubly is in the state finals for the fourth time and is 0-3.

UBLY

Record: 13-0

League: Greater Thumb Conference, 5-0, first place

Playoff history: The Bearcats have reached at least the state semifinals for four straight seasons and have been in the playoffs 21 of the past 22 seasons. They are 0-3 all-time in state championship games, including a 26-20 loss to Whiteford last year.

Coach: Eric Sweeney, fourth season, 47-5. Sweeney has announced this is his final game as head coach.

Ubly statistical leaders: Canden Peruski 145 rushes for 1,558 yards and 21 touchdowns, 111 tackles; Seth Maurer 152 carries for 967 yards and 18 touchdowns; Luke Volmering 93 rushes for 599 yards and 11 touchdowns, 6-for-11 passing 190 yards; Collin Osantowski 51 carries for 530 yards and 12 touchdowns; Brett Mueller 14 receptions for 461 yards and 6 touchdowns, 73 extra points in 78 attempts, 2-for-4 field goal attempts; Evan Peruski 13-for-20 passing for 379 yards and four touchdowns; Ryan Learman 4 interceptions.

WHITEFORD

Record: 13-0, 27-game winning streak

League: Tri-County Conference, 3-0, first place

Playoff history: The Bobcats are 34-21 all-time in playoff games and won state titles in 2017 and 2022. They have won nine consecutive playoff games.

Coach: Todd Thieken, second season, 27-0.

Whiteford statistical leaders: Jake Iott 132 rushes for 897 yards and nine touchdowns, 146 tackles and two defensive touchdowns; Hunter DeBarr 113 rushes for 832 yards and 12 touchdowns, 14 receptions for 277 yards and four touchdowns, 3-for-3 on field goals; Kolby Masserant 43 receptions for 956 yards and 13 touchdowns; Tre Eitniear 43-for-86 passing for 995 yards and 15 touchdowns; Ryin Ruddy 417 yards rushing, 459 yards passing, 136 yards receiving.

This article originally appeared on The Monroe News: Undefeated teams clash for state title in Whiteford-Ubly rematch