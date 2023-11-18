Whiteford nearly unstoppable after rare punt on first possession

ADRIAN – “Punt” is not a common word in the Whiteford football vocabulary.

The Bobcats rarely punt. Even when faced with a fourth-down situation, Whiteford typically goes for it.

On the first offensive drive of the game Saturday, the Bobcats, however, picked up just 7 yards on the first three downs, forcing a punt.

“We punted on the first drive,” Whiteford senior Ryin Ruddy said. “That’s not really what we want to do. After that, we started picking it up and got into our groove.”

It seemed to wake up the Bobcat offense. They scored on the next two possessions, got a huge defensive touchdown from senior Jake Iott, and rolled to their 27th consecutive win by beating Riverview Gabriel Richard 35-6 in the Division 8 state semifinals at Adrian College.

Whiteford (13-0) advances to next Saturday’s championship game at Ford Field in Detroit. It will face Ubly, the team it beat in last year’s state finals.

Hunter DeBarr (4) runs the ball for Whiteford during a 35-6 victory over Riverview Gabriel Richard in the Division 8 state semifinals at Adrian College Saturday.

“I know they are excited to go back,” Whiteford coach Todd Thieken said. “If you talk to these kids, they are ready to get after it and hopefully finish what we’ve started. We’re going to have to be ready all the way around.”

After that opening drive punt, the Bobcat defense forced Richard to punt as well. That started a long Whiteford drive that Iott finished off with a 4-yard touchdown run.

The Bobcat defense stiffened again, and the offense marched down the field again for a touchdown, this time coming on a 24-yard pass from Tre Eitniear to Kolby Masserant.

It was 14-0 when Richard mounted its best drive of the day.

Sparked by a 33-yard pass play, the Pioneers got the ball into the Bobcat red zone when quarterback Nick Sobush dropped back to pass.

Iott stepped in front of the receiver to snag the interception and returned it 93 yards for a touchdown.

“The run he made was incredible,” Thieken said.

Iott said the ball looked like it was coming right to him.

Whiteford quarterback Ryin Ruddy (2) looks for a receiver with RJ Cornett (55) blocking during a 35-6 victory over Riverview Gabriel Richard in the Division 8 state semifinals at Adrian College Saturday.

“We made a couple mistakes to let them get down deep into the red zone,” Iott said. “I knew we had to make a stop. I caught the ball and took it. Brandon (Knaggs) was out in front of me. I was reading his block. He went outside and I cut in. After that I saw open field the whole time.”

Instead of Richard possibly making it one possession and getting the ball to start the second half, the Bobcats were up 20-0.

“That was huge,” Thieken said. “That was a 14-point swing.”

The Bobcats didn’t let up at halftime.

Whiteford forced Richard to punt on their first drive of the second half, then put together two scoring drives of their own. Iott scored from 24 yards out with 7:09 left in the third quarter and Ryin Ruddy scored on a 14-yard run with 33 seconds left in the third quarter, making it 35-0.

“We’ve been up at halftime before at this place,” Ruddy said. “We knew we had to come out and finish it in the second half and not let up.”

Iott finished with 94 yards rushing on 12 carries.

As a team, 10 rushers combined for 225 yards.

Whiteford also had 67 yards passing, 46 by Eitniear and 24 by Ruddy.

Masserant finished the day with 4 catches for 67 yards and set a single season Whiteford record for receptions. He’s up to 43 on the season.

Masserant also had 9 tackles on defense. Knaggs was credited with 7.

The Bobcat defense held Richard to 165 yards on the ground, 60 of which came on a touchdown run with under four minutes remaining, and one pass completion.

Senior Hunter DeBarr said the Bobcats are ready to do what it takes this week to prepare for the state finals.

“It feels great,” DeBarr said. “I’m excited. Everyone is excited. Everyone knows the mindset we need to have and what we need to do to prepare.”

