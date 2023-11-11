Whiteford football stays perfect, wins another Division 8 regional title

OTTAWA LAKE – Whiteford’s offense couldn’t have looked any better than it did Friday night in the MHSAA state football playoffs.

The Bobcats scored at will against a previously undefeated team that had allowed just 55 points all season. They scored every time they had the ball and beat White Pigeon 54-6 to earn their third consecutive trip to the Division 8 semifinals.

“We all had that level of intensity,” Whiteford senior Kolby Masserant said. “Everyone played their best all four quarters. We can still get better, but we are playing darn good.”

White Pigeon brought an 11-0 record into this one, and managed 229 yards rushing Friday, but didn’t find the end zone until the final play of the game.

White Pigeon lost the coin toss and sent its offense onto the field first. Facing a fourth-and-one from their own 31, the Chiefs lined up to try and secure the first down. Instead, a false start penalty forced a fourth-and-six and the Chiefs punted for just the second time this season.

Whiteford's Jake Iott breaks free for a long gain against White Pigeon during Friday night's Division 8 Regional final.

Whiteford’s Hunter DeBarr returned the punt 20 yards to the White Pigeon 30-yard line. Six plays later, DeBarr was in the end zone after a 4-yard run for a 6-0 lead.

On the next drive, White Pigeon got a 47-yard run by Caleb Lane to get into Whiteford territory, but the drive stalled at the 20-yard line. The Bobcats (12-0) covered 80 yards in five plays to make it 12-0. The final eight yards were by Jake Iott.

It was 20-0 less than two minutes later when Mason DeBarr scooped up a Chief fumble and returned it 38 yards for a touchdown. Hunter DeBarr and Ryin Ruddy scored on short runs in the second quarter and the Bobcats led 35-0 at halftime.

The second half was more of the same.

Mason DeBarr caught a 19-yard touchdown pass from Tre Eitniear, Masserant caught a 48-yard touchdown pass from Ruddy and Iott added a second rushing touchdown to close out the Bobcat scoring. A good chunk of the second half was played with a running clock.

The Bobcats finished with 193 yards rushing and 154 yards passing. Iott rushed for 78 yards on 12 carries with Stepan Masserant gaining 45 on five carries. Ruddy and Eitniear combined to complete 6-of-7 passes. Kolby Masserant, now the all-time Whiteford leader in receiving yards, had 111 yards receiving on four catches.

Hunter DeBarr had a fumble recovery and Masserant had an interception that he almost returned for a touchdown.

Whiteford coach Todd Thieken holds the Division 8 Regional championship trophy after the Bobcats defeated White Pigeon 54-6 Friday, Nov. 10, 2023.

Whiteford coach Todd Thieken said the Bobcats were locked in all week.

“They were different this week in practice,” Thieken said. “I saw something different from the kids this week. That first series when they had the ball, the way we were hitting I knew the kids were locked in. They executed our game plan all the way around.

"Our coaching staff did a great job of getting the kids prepared all week. I can't say enough about how well they did this week."

This article originally appeared on The Monroe News: MHSAA football playoffs: Whiteford dominates White Pigeon in Division 8