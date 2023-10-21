Whiteford completes its second straight 9-0 regular season

PETERSBURG – Whiteford’s winning streak reached 23 games Friday with a 43-0 victory over Summerfield, but it wasn’t the same old Bobcats.

Whiteford kicked two field goals and had more passing yards than rushing yards for the first time this season.

“I think that might be the first time that’s happened since I’ve coached here,” Whiteford coach Todd Thieken said. “I like what our offense is doing right now, how diverse we can be.”

The Bobcats closed out a second consecutive 9-0 regular season.

Hunter DeBarr tied a school record with a 37-yard field goal on Whiteford’s first drive of the fourth quarter. He opened the scoring for the Bobcats with a 10-yard touchdown in the first quarter and kicked a 28-yard field goal in the second.

Drew Knaggs and Jake Iott had rushing touchdowns and Kolby Masserant and Ryin Ruddy had long touchdown receptions from freshman quarterback Tre Eitniear.

“That just sort of happened,” Masserant said of how the Bobcats passed for 230 yards and had 177 rushing yards.

Masserant tied a school record with his 10th touchdown reception of the season.

Eitniear threw for 155 of those yards. Ruddy had 84 yards receiving, 75 yards passing and 45 yards rushing.

“I love the fact that when Ryin is in at quarterback there is a lot of things teams have to defend,” Thieken said. “When Tre is in the game, teams have to think about him passing. I like being diverse like that.”

Whiteford’s offense took a while to get going Friday, but still had 19 first downs and forced the running clock in the third quarter.

The Bobcat defense pitched its second shutout of the season. Brandon Knaggs, Drew Knaggs, Stepan Masserant and Jake Iott each had a sack and Liam Waterford had an interception.

“I like how the defense stepped up,” said senior Drew Knaggs.

Summerfield closes the regular season 5-4 for the second straight season and now will wait and see what happens when it comes to the playoff points. If they qualify, they might have to go on the road to face Whiteford next week.

“I don’t know yet,” Summerfield head coach Dylan Szegedi said. “We love to have another shot at these guys, if we make it. We’ll have our calculators out. We’ll see how it goes. For my seniors, we’d love to have another shot.”

Jake Wadsworth finished with 48 yards rushing for Summerfield Friday and Mitchell Gomulinski had 12 tackles on defense.

“I’m proud of my boys,” Szegedi said. “We had a lot of guys banged up and injured. They gave everything they had tonight. I’m proud to be this team’s coach.”

