Whitefish tennis sweeps Flathead

Apr. 19—Jack Ochlerich earned a three-set victory over Holden Askvig and the Whitefish boys swept Flathead 8-0, while Alivia Lusko led the Whitefish girls to a 7-1 victory over the Bravettes Thursday in high school tennis.

Bulldogs No. 4 singles player Aaron Anderson did not lose a game en route to his victory over Flathead's Michael Palmer.

In doubles, Whitefish No. 1 pairing Mason Kelch and Dane Hunt cruised to a straight set victory, while No. 2 pairing Jesse Burrough and Buren Brust picked up a 6-0, 6-0 win.

Liesl Brust and Dessi Young joined Lusko in winning singles matches for the Whitefish girls.

Flathead's Azalea Bailey picked up the only win for the Bravettes, defeating Ainsley Grubb.

Ainsley Scott and Maggie Mercer led a doubles sweep for the Whitefish girls as all four matches finished in straight sets.

Whitefish boys 8, Flathead 0

SINGLES: Jake Ochlerich, Whitefish def. Holden Askvig 4-6, 6-1, 6-0; Owen Erickson, Whitefish, def. Rowan Alexander 6-4, 6-2; Wyatt Seigmund, Whitefish def. Ezias Bailey 6-2, 6-1; Aaron Anderson, Whitefish def. Michael Palmer 6-0, 6-0.

DOUBLES: Mason Kelch/Dane Hunt, Whitefish def. Kobe Schlegel/Jack Thmpson 6-1, 6-1; Jesse Burrough/Buren Brust, Whitefish def. Garett Adoretti/Tyler Shawback 6-0, 6-0; Cole Moses/Logan Hyland, Whitefish def. Aiden Skees/Joel Jones 6-1, 6-1; Creed Scott/Luke Craig, Whitefish def. Owen Eisinger/Badge Busse 6-2, 6-3.

Whitefish girls 7, Flathead 1

SINGLES: Alivia Lusko, Whitefish def. Elle Westover 6-2, 6-1; Liesel Brust, Whitefish def. Sarah Loran 6-2, 7-5; Azalea Bailey, Flathead def. Ainsley Grubb 6-2, 6-0; Dessi Young, Whitefish def. Nina Parris 6-3, 6-2.

DOUBLES: Ainsley Scott/Maggie Mercer, Whitefish def. Chloe Converse/Keegan Williams 6-0, 6-2; Camry Kelch/Zoey Marzo, Whitefish def. Lolita Sattler/ Graci White 6-1,6-0; Delila Vine/Gretel Vine, Whitefish def. Ava Malmin/Kylie Amundson 6-4, 7-5; Lucy Marzo/Lizzy Hollen, Whitefish def. Abby Bailey/Faith Pecora 6-1, 6-0.