Whitefish sweeps Cat-Dog tennis

Apr. 17—Home and away, the Whitefish Bulldogs were just too good.

In Whitefish, the Bulldogs beat the Columbia Falls Wildcats 7-0 to win the Cat-Dog tennis dual Tuesday.

Meanwhile in Columbia Falls, Whitefish prevailed in the girls' dual 6-1.

Number 1 singles player Lexi Oberholtzer got the lone victory for the Wildkats, winning in straight sets though Alivia Lusko pushed her in each one.

The rest of the girls matches were all Whitefish: Liesl Brust won without dropping a game; the doubles teams of Ainsley Scott and Maggie Mercer and Zoey Marxo and Camry Kelch dropped one game each.

On the boys' side Jax Ramage gave Whitefish's Owen Erickson a run before falling in three sets. The Bulldogs' Jack Oehlirch and Walt Sigmond dropped just one game each in their victories.

Whitefish boys 7, Columbia Falls 0

SINGLES: Owen Erickson, Whitefish, def. Jax Ramage 6-2, 4-6, 6-3; Jack Oehlerich, Whitefish, def. Brady Heitz 6-0, 6-1; Walt Sigmond, Whitefish, def. William Oberholtzer 6-0, 6-1; Aaron Anderson, Whitefish, def. Sol Masters 6-2, 6-1.

DOUBLES: Mason Kelch/Dane Hunt, Whitefish, def. Logan Heupel/Will Pickard 6-3, 6-3; Jesse Burrough/Buren Brost, Whitefish, def. Silas Ypma/Oliver McDonald 6-3, 6-0; Cole Moses/Logan Hyland, Whitefish def. Lane Hoerner/Connor Zumalt 6-4, 6-1.

Whitefish girls 6, Columbia Falls 1

SINGLES: Lexi Oberholtzer, CF, def. Alivia Lusko 7-6 (7-2), 7-5; Liesl Brust, Whitefish, def. Aliyah Arends 6-0, 6-0; Ainsley Grubb, Whitefish, def. Bailey Windauer 6-2, 6-1; Gretel Vine, Whitefish, def. Ella Heppner 6-2, 6-4.

DOUBLES: Ainsley Scott/Maggie Mercer, Whitefish, def. Lucie Love/Fiona Bryant, 6-0, 6-1; Zoey Marxo/Camry Kelch, Whitefish, def. Madi Yerian/Kajsa Mohr 6-1, 6-0; Lucy Marzo/Delila Vine, Whitefish, def. Kristian Tamburelli/Khloe Perry 6-3, 6-3.