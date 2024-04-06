Whitefish sweeps Bigfork, Ronan in tennis

Apr. 6—POLSON — Jack Oehlerich, Walt Siegmund and the doubles tandem of Cole Moses and Aaron Anderson all won twice Friday, helping the Whitefish boys take dual tennis wins from Bigfork and Ronan.

Whitefish beat Bigfork 7-0 and downed Ronan 6-1, though the Chiefs forfeited a pair of doubles matches.

The Whitefish girls also triumphed twice, beating Bigfork and Ronan by identical 7-0 scores.

Alivia Lusko, Camry Kelch and Liesl Brust all won twice in singles; same with the doubles team of Maggie Mercer and Ainsley Scott.

Whitefish boys 7, Bigfork 0

SINGLES: Jack Oehlerich, Whitefish, def. Cole Carlson 6-0, 6-3; Owen Erickson, Whitefish, def. Dane Carlson 6-1, 6-3; Walt Seigmund, Whitefish, def. Andrew Kingery 6-3, 6-2; Logan Hyland, Whitefish, def. Juan Childs 6-0, 6-0.

DOUBLES: Mason Kelch/Dane Hunt, Whitefish, def. Dylan Porrevechio/Seth Christiaens, 6-0, 6-1; Jesse Burrough/Buren Brust, Whitefish, def. Andrew Wallen/Malachi Comly 6-0, 6-0; Cole Moses/Aaron Anderson, Whitefish, def. Kimball Richmond/Gunnar Busic 6-1, 6-2.

Whitefish boys 6, Ronan 1

SINGLES: B. Decker, Ronan, def. O. Erickson 6-1, 6-2; J Oehlerich, Whitefish, def. T. Cantlon 6-1, 6-0; Walt Seigmund, Whitefish, def. H. Fussell, 6-0, 6-0; L Hyland, Whitefish, def. R. Parks 6-1, 6-0.

DOUBLES: C. Moses/A Anderson, Whitefish, def. M. Parks/G Stewart 6-0, 6-1.

Ronan forfeited two doubles matches.

Whitefish girls 7, Bigfork 0

SINGLES: Alivia Lusko, Whitefish, def. Tessa Troyuer 4-6, 6-3, 6-2; Liesl Brust, Whitefish, def. Hazel Lowell 6-2, 6-2; Ainsley Grubb, Whitefish, def. Maci Pickens 6-1, 6-2; Dessi Young, Whitefish, def. Taylor Howlett 6-4, 4-4, retired (rain).

DOUBLES: Maggie Mercer/Ainsley Scott, Whitefish, def. Amanda Leonard/Anika Ranson 6-0, 6-1; Camry Kelch/Zoey Marzo, Whitefish, def. Sedona Person/Scotta Rudolph 6-0, 6-1; Gretel Vince/Delila Vine, Whitefish, def. Cassie Schlict/Sophia Ledingham 6-2, 6-0.

Whitefish girls 7, Ronan 0

SINGLES: A. Lusko, Whitefish, def. S. McConnell 6-0, 6-1; C. Kelch, Whitefish, def. M. Evelo 6-0, 6-0; L. Brust, Whitefish, def. A. Snyder 6-0, 6-1; D. Vine, Whitefish, def. K. Johnson 6-3, 6-0.

DOUBLES: M. Mercer/A. Scott, Whitefish, def. C. Onsager/K. Brown 6-1, 6-0; Z. Marzo/G. Vine, Whitefish, def. C. Reum/A. Crawford 6-1, 6-0; L. Holien/A. Grubb, Whitefish, def. Y. Tillman/L. Brown 6-2, 6-1.

C-Falls, Dillon split

Also in Polson, Columbia Falls' boys won two doubles matches to claim a 4-3 dual win over Dillon, while the Wildkat girls lost to Dillon by an identical 4-3 score.

Lexi Oberholtzer, Alanis Petersen and Lucie Love all won singles matches for the Wildkats, but Dillong swept the doubles matches to claim victory.

The Columbia Falls boys go singles wins from Jax Ramage and Brady Heitz, and doubles wins from Will Pickard and Logan Heupel, and Silas Ypma and Oliver McDonald.

Dillon girls 4, Columbia Falls 3

SINGLES: Lexi Oberholtzer, CF, def. Laura Martin 6-3, 6-1; Brooklyn Williams, Dillon, def. Aliyah Arends 6-1, 6-3; Alanis Petersen, CF, def. Jessica Harrison 6-4, 6-4; Lucie Love, CF, def. Evelyn Tolman 6-0, 6-0.

DOUBLES: Aubrey Howley/Cayenne McCabe, Dillon, def. Lucie Love/Fiona Bryant 6-0, 6-4; Skylar Lapierre/Gabby Thomas, Dillon, def. Kristian Tamburelli/Madi Yerian 6-3, 4-6 (10-4); Lily Phodes/Sam Steddman, Dillon, def. Ella Heppner/Deana Robinson 6-3, 4-6 (10-7).

Columbia Falls boys 4, Dillon 3

SINGLES: Jax Ramage, CF, def. Carson Fluckiger 7-5, 6-4; Zach Maki, Dillon, def. William Oberholtzer 7-6 (7-1), 6-4; Ethan Graham, Dillon, def. Lane Hoerner 6-2, 6-3; Brady Heitz, CF, def. CJ Dorsey 6-2, 6-2.

DOUBLES: Will Pickard/Logan Heupel, CF, def. Isaac Sandall/Zach Sandall 6y-1, 6-3; Silas Ypma/Oliver McDonald, CF, def. Milo Glossa/Daniel Leonardson 7-5, 6-3; Ben Lund/Declan Oswald, Dillon, def. Jason Donsbach/Taiven Combs 6-3, 6-2.