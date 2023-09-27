Whitefish spikers sweep Browning

Sep. 27—WHITEFISH — Myli Ridgeway had eight kills and 13 digs to lead Whitefish to a straight-sets win over Browning in Western A volleyball action Tuesday.

Bailey Smith added fix kills and an ace in the Bulldogs' 25-14, 25-20, 25-20 win. Brooke Zetooney added two aces and four blocks.

Complete stats were unavailable. Whitefish is now 6-2, and Browning fell to 1-7.