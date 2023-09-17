Whitefish soccer splits in Hamilton

Sep. 17—HAMILTON — The Whitefish Bulldogs are 7-0 overall after a 4-0 win in Hamilton in Class A boys soccer on Saturday.

Ryder Elliott scored two goals and had one assist. Kyler Jonson and Jackson Dorvall also scored.

Whitefish 2 2 — 4

Hamilton 0 0 — 0

WF — Ryder Elliott (Elijah Adams-Griffin) 36:00

WF — Elliott 39:00

WF — Kyler Jonson (Elliott) 48:00

WF — Jackson Dorvall (Townsend Reed) 68:00

Shots — WF 12, Hamilton 2. Goalie saves — WF 2 (Ethan Bourque, Charlie Dow), Hamilton 8 (Finn Dufresne). Corner kicks — WF 4, Hamilton 1. Fouls — WF 9, Hamilton 3. Cards — WF 1.

Whitefish 1, Hamilton 2

HAMILTON — Hamilton dealt Whitefish its first loss of the season Saturday, 2-1 in Hamilton in Class A girls soccer.

Whitefish is 7-1-0 overall. Delaney Smith scored Whitefish's goal.

Megan Vasques and Hannah Hughes had goals for Hamilton, who is also 7-1-0.

WF — Delaney Smith

H — Megan Vasquez (Greta Gantz)

H — Hannah Hughes (Taylor McCarthy)