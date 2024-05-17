Whitefish qualifies 11 for State A tennis

May 16—Mason Kelch and Dane Hunt defeated Whitefish teammates Buren Brust and Jesse Burrough in the Northwest A divisional boys doubles championship match, as both duos earned a spot at the state tournament Wednesday.

The two boys teams joined the girls pairings of Ainsley Scott and Maggie Mercer, and Camry Kelch and Zoey Marzo as Whitefish swept the team titles.

In singles play the Bulldogs send Jake Oelerich in the boys competition, while Alivia Lusko and Liesl Brust earned a spot in girls singles.

"What a difference a year makes," Whitefish girls tennis coach Pat Dryden said. "Last year we struggled to field a full varsity team and this year we went 13-2 in duals, qualified six girls for state and just captured a division title."

The Bulldogs girls scored 42 points. Columbia Falls finished second with 34, and Polson and Bigfork tied for third with 31.

In the boys competition Whitefish finished with 51 points to outscore Polson (36), Libby (26) and Columbia Falls (20).

"It's good to be back," Whitefish boys coach Chris Schwaderer said. The Whitefish boys missed out of the divisional title in 2023 after a streak of six straight crowns. "Of course next week is when it really matters. Divisionals are nice, but the state tournament is what we want to win."

Columbia Falls sends five to state with the boys doubles pairing of Logan Heupel and Will Pickard earning a spot. The girls doubles pairing of Alanis Peterson and Luci Love nabbed a spot as well as Lexi Olberholtzer, who is girls singles divisional champion.

Polson also sends five athletes to the state tournament: boys doubles players Otto Lund and Tate Barentsen, boys singles player Torin Ellis, and the girls doubles duo of Katelyn Smith and Julia Bernard. Smith and Barnard won the girls doubles divisional title.

Bigfork sends girls singles player Tessa Troyer as its lone qualifier for the state tournament.

Libby qualifies boys singles divisional champion Ryan Beagle.

Ronan's Beau Decker was the sole qualifier for the Chiefs in boys singles.

Northwest A Divisional.

May 13-15, FVCC

BOYS

Team results — 1, Whitefish 51; 2, Polson 35; 3, Libby 26; 4, Columbia Falls 20; 5, Bigfork 11; 6, Ronan 9.

SINGLES

Semifinals — Ryan Beagle, Libby def. Jack Oelerich 6-2, 6-1; Torin Ellis, Polson def. T Anderson 6-0, 6-0.

Consolation semifinals — Beau Decker, Ronan def. T Anderson 6-3, 6-3; Jack Oelerich, Whitefish def. O Erickson 6-3, 6-4.

Third place — Beau Decker, Ronan def. Jack Oelerich 6-2, 6-2.

Championship — Ryan Beagle, Libby def. Torin Ellis 7-5, 6-4.

DOUBLES

Semifinals — Mason Kelch/Dane Hunt, Whitefish def. Logan Heupel/Will Pickard 7-5, 6-3; Buren Brust/Jesse Burrough, Whitefish def. Otto Lund/Tate Barentsen 2-6, 6-4, 6-4.

Consolation semifinals — Otto Lund/Tate Barentsen, Polson def. Henrickson/Ellis 6-2, 6-2; Logan Heupel/ Will Pickard, Columbia Falls def. Moses/Hyland 6-3, 7-5.

Third place — Otto Lund/Tate Barentsen, Polson def. Logan Heupel/Will Pickard 6-2, 6-4.

Championship Mason Kelch/Dane Hunt, Whitefish def. Bure Brust/Jesse Burrough 6-2, 6-3.

GIRLS

Team results — 1, Whitefish 42; 2, Columbia Falls 34; 3, Polson 31; 3, Bigfork 31; 5, Libby 18; 6, Ronan 0.

SINGLES

Semifinals — Tessa Troyer, Bigfork def. Alivia Lusko 6-2, 5-7, 7-6 (9-7); Lexi Olberholtzer, Columbia Falls def. Liesl Brust 6-2, 7-5.

Consolation semifinals — Liesl Brust, Whitefish def. M Hollingsworth 6-0, 6-4; Alivia Lusko, Whitefish def. M Fantozzi 6-0, 6-2.

Third place — Alivia Lusko, Whitefish def. Liesl Brust 7-5, 7-6 (7-4).

Championship — Lexi Olberholtzer, Columbia Falls def. Tessa Troyer 6-2, 6-2.

DOUBLES

Semifinals — Julia Bernard/Katelyn Smith, Polson def. Camry Kelch/Zoey Marzo 6-4, 7-5; Ainsley Scott/Maggie Mercer, Whitefish def. Newman/Collinge 7-6 (8-6), 6-7 (2-7), 6-4.

Consolation semifinals — Alanis Peterson/Luci Love, Columbia Falls def. Newman/Collinge 7-5, 6-4; Camry Kelch/Zoey Marzo, Whitefish def. Andreessen/Thorstenson 6-1, 6-3.

Third place — Camry Kelch/Zoey Marzo, Whitefish def. Alanis Peterson/Luci Love 4-6, 6-4, 6-0.

Championship — Julia Bernard/Katelyn Smith, Polson def. Maggie Mercer/Ainsley Scott 5-7, 6-3, 6-4.