Whitefish edges Bigfork 6-5 in baseball

May 9—WHITEFISH — Brady Howke's RBI grounder in the fourth inning scored Chris Schwaderer with the go-ahead run, and Whitefish held off Bigfork 6-5 in high school baseball Wednesday.

Bigfork had rallied to a 3-3 tie when Schwaderer walked to lead off the fifth, moved to third on Avery Caton's double and scored on Howke's grounder. CJ Thew followed with a sacrifice fly to score Caton and give the Bulldogs (7-9) a 5-3 lead.

Michael Miller drove in an important insurance run with an RBI single — Tate Orme, who'd singled, crossed the plate — in the fifth inning.

That's because Mason Lewis hit an RBI single in the sixth inning for Bigfork (6-6), and Ryeln Rodriguez walked and came around on a steal, wild pitch and Grady Campbell's groundout in the seventh.

Lewis started on the mound and allowed all six Bulldog runs, but just four were earned. He scattered seven hits and two walks, striking out three. He also stole three bases and had three RBIs.

Miller, who threw five innings and allowed three unearned runs for Whitefish, also doubled in a run. He allowed five hits and a walk and struck out three.

Orme scored twice. Ryan Conklin added a double and RBI for Whitefish.